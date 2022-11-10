"There's no heel or babyface" - Former WWE Champion makes startling claim following Crown Jewel loss

Bobby Lashley was one of the guests on this week's episode of The Bump and was able to open up about his recent loss to Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel.

Lashley went on to talk about why he attacked Lesnar following the match and why he then opted to go after Seth Rollins and Austin Theory on RAW, allowing him to address whether or not he had turned heel.

The All Mighty made it clear that there was no faces or heels, he was still a nice guy, and he would still be the same person he had just reached the point where he does what he wants.

"First of all, a lot of people came to me and said 'oh is Bobby turning heel or is this, that?' There's no heel or babyface, there's actions, I'm still a nice guy, got a big smile and I'm always going to be the same person. It just that it comes to a time in this business that you just have to start taking what you want and it seems like the people on top have just been taking what they want," said Lashley. [From 44:56 to 45:27]

Bobby Lashley answered Seth Rollins' open challenge this week on WWE RAW

Lashley appears to be feuding with four stars on WWE TV at the moment since he made it clear that he has unfinished business with Brock Lesnar, but also attacked Mustafa Ali, Seth Rollins, and Theory this week.

Lashley was the man who answered Rollins' open challenge for the United States Championship, but the match didn't get underway, as The All Mighty attacked the Champion before the bout. This could mean that the two men are expected to cross paths once again.

Lashley's attack on Theory also cost him the Money in the Bank contract and the United States Championship, so next week on RAW, Theory could be out for revenge.

