There's an obvious reason why Ronda Rousey was attacked at WWE Money in the Bank and it has been teased!

The WWE Universe was left confused at Money in the Bank when Shayna Baszler attacked her long-time friend Ronda Rousey from behind and cost them the Women's Tag Team Championships.

To many fans, this betrayal came from out of nowhere, but it seems that WWE has been teasing the friction between the two strongest women for some time. Ronda Rousey has been the focal point of the tag team since the two came together, and the duo even entered the ring to her music.

Rousey pushed Baszler to unleash this side of her when she first took her under her wing, and now it seems that it could have gone too far. Baszler put her own ambitions on the back burner to follow Rousey into the tag team division, and now it's clear that it's not enough for Baszler.

Shayna Baszler has her own accolades in WWE without Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey skipped NXT and made her debut at The Royal Rumble before wrestling her first match at WrestleMania and later becoming Women's Champion just weeks later.

However, Shayna Baszler was in the final of the first-ever Mae Young Classic, fought for her place in NXT, and then climbed her way up to the main roster. Despite being part of WWE for several years, Baszler is yet to win a singles championship and got stuck in the Tag Team Division with Rousey.

Clearly, Baszler is tired of being seen as Rousey's charity case, and she wants to prove that she doesn't belong in her shadow. After proving that she knows her better than any other women in the company, it will be interesting to see how a feud with two of the best grappling talents in WWE is pushed forward.

