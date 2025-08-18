There’s only one correct choice as the next Women’s World Champion if Naomi vacates her title on WWE RAW

Reigning Women's World Champion Naomi's medical status is up in the air. Following her absence from last week's RAW, where she was scheduled to defend her title against IYO SKY, she is now set to address her future on tonight's RAW.

This situation brews ahead of Stephanie Vaquer's impending Women's World Championship title shot two weeks from now at Clash in Paris as well, which La Primera had earned last month at WWE Evolution. So, assuming Naomi does vacate her title tonight as has been rumored, what could the future of the Women's World Championship look like?

It is fortunate that the RAW women's division is not just absolutely stacked on paper, but has been presented so that several women can be placed in a position to either carry the responsibility of being the Women's World Champion and help carry the brand. There is also a host of new talent waiting for an opportunity to run with the ball and elevate themselves. However, in this particular case, the ball needs to be handed back to the former champion, IYO SKY.

SKY has been one of the most popular performers on the red brand over the past year. She has also been perhaps the most consistent in-ring performer, male or female, in WWE of late. While her time as champion did not unfortunately see more engaging stories being crafted around her, last week's show immediately put her at the forefront as she progressed her dynamics with The Kabuki Warriors, Stephanie Vaquer, and Rhea Ripley.

Given that she was already set to challenge for the title last week, it may have been possible that she was scheduled to win back the title anyway, especially considering Stephanie Vaquer was waiting on the other side in Paris. Technically, Vaquer still is waiting on the other side, and given that both women are due title shots, WWE could book Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris, should Naomi have to relinquish the title tonight.

As for why Stephanie Vaquer shouldn't go over IYO just yet, there are multiple stories to be told with SKY as champion. So long as Vaquer shows up and shows out at Clash in Paris, and WWE continues to present her as the top star she is, she will keep her momentum and popularity even if she suffers a loss to SKY at Clash in Paris. It would not only add some depth and struggle to Stephanie Vaquer's character arc, but make IYO look stronger than ever, too.

What is going on with Women's World Champion Naomi?

Details about Naomi's medical status have been kept quiet backstage, with most superstars also unaware of why she may be taking an extended leave of absence. Nevertheless, she was reportedly present backstage last week on RAW, and will, of course, be appearing on RAW tonight.

There have been rumors regarding Naomi being pregnant, although these remain unsubstantiated, and fans must wait to hear whatever the news is - good or bad - from Naomi herself tonight. Nonetheless, if she is indeed set to be out of action for a significant amount of time, being pregnant would certainly be at the top of the spectrum of the better reasons why she may be absent.

Hopefully, fans hope she is not being sidelined for an injury she recently suffered.

