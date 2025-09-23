There's only one man who needs to cost Dominik Mysterio the Intercontinental Title, and it's not Finn Balor!

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rusev next week on RAW. He has held the gold since capturing it earlier this year at WrestleMania 41. It now appears there's only one man who needs to cost Dominik the title, and it's not Finn Balor.

JD McDonagh is the star in question. The World Tag Team Champion faced Rusev in a one-on-one match on the latest episode of the Monday night show. He tapped out while being locked in the Accolade by the 39-year-old powerhouse. However, the beatdown didn't stop there.

The Bulgarian Brute continued to hold The Irish Ace in the Accolade after the match while Dominik watched without intervening. This led Finn Balor to run out and make the save. Given this situation, McDonagh might seek retribution against 'Dirty' Dom.

Dominik Mysterio has finally achieved his dream of being a double champion. He captured the AAA Mega Championship, defeating El Hijo del Vikingo earlier this month at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas. The duo had several confrontations over the summer, which culminated in the much-anticipated bout. Dominik arguably doesn't need two titles to remain at the top of the card.

After successfully defending the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles in a rematch on RAW after Clash in Paris, the young Mysterio is now scheduled to face his new challenger, Rusev. The Redeemer told 'Dirty' Dom last week that he was the number one contender for the belt. In a shocking twist, he could win the gold with the help of McDonagh.

While many believe Finn Balor will betray Dominik Mysterio in the near future, Triple H might swerve fans and have JD McDonagh turn on the champion instead. The Irish Ace might betray the 28-year-old during his title defense against The Bulgarian Brute and help the latter win the gold.

If this happens, it might eventually lead to the young Mysterio turning face again. He hasn't been a face since WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, where he embraced his dark side by attacking his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge. Moreover, a potential title win would solidify Rusev's standing on the roster and provide him with some much-needed momentum.

As far as McDonagh is concerned, he could get his first big storyline as a singles wrestler on the main roster if he backstabs Dominik. The two could go on to have a series of matches on weekly shows after the betrayal.

That said, this scenario is speculative at this point, and fans will have to wait and see how the title bout goes down on next week's episode of RAW.

The Judgment Day to kick Dominik Mysterio out and replace him with Rusev?

If the abovementioned scenario plays out, Dominik Mysterio might eventually be kicked out of The Judgment Day and replaced by Rusev.

There has been tension between Dominik Mysterio and his Judgment Day stablemates over the past few weeks on RAW, especially following his unexplained alliance with El Grande Americano. Additionally, Americano assisted the young Mysterio in securing the AAA Mega Championship, alongside Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Given this angle, 'Dirty' Dom might eventually be expelled from the heel stable. He could be replaced by Rusev after JD McDonagh potentially costs him the Intercontinental Championship next week on the red brand. This would allow the faction to keep the title in its possession despite Dominik's exit. However, this scenario is also speculative as of now.

