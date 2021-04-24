"They're slowly killing The Fiend" - John Cena Sr. on The Fiend Bray Wyatt's latest loss

John Cena Sr. believes WWE is “slowly killing” Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend character.

In December 2020, The Fiend was written off television after being set on fire in a Firefly Inferno match against Randy Orton at WWE TLC. Wyatt’s alter-ego returned to action at WrestleMania 37 in a rematch against Orton. The Viper picked up the victory following a distraction from The Fiend’s own ally, Alexa Bliss.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena’s father said too many WrestleMania 37 matches did not leave WWE fans wanting more. He thinks The Fiend vs. Orton and Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair are two matches that fans do not want to see again. John Cena Sr. said:

“Like the Sasha Banks and Bianca [match], I’m saying, ‘Wait a minute, would you want more?’ No, it’s over,” he said. “What they’re doing, slowly, I don’t care what anybody says, and I may be out of line again, but they’re slowly killing The Fiend.”

Randy Orton defeated The Fiend in a match lasting just five minutes and 50 seconds. In the closing stages of the match, The Fiend got distracted after black liquid began to run down Alexa Bliss’ face. Orton then hit his long-term rival with an RKO before pinning him.

John Cena Sr. on The Fiend’s win/loss record

The Fiend's second Universal Championship reign did not last long

Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend character debuted with a victory over Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam 2019. He has since defeated high-profile names including Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens.

Despite those victories, John Cena Sr. thinks defeats against the likes of Goldberg and Randy Orton have damaged The Fiend’s reputation:

“You know what, they are taking Bray Wyatt and making him a complete idiot,” he added. “Sorry to say it. That young man and that character has so much going for it. There again is another situation. That Wyatt Family? What a great idea. If they’d have brought Sister Abigail in, it would’ve been a great idea. Then they bring in The Fiend, going like hell, right? Then what happens to that? Now he’s losing, losing, losing, losing.”

A two-time Universal Champion, The Fiend defeated Braun Strowman at WWE SummerSlam 2020 to begin his second reign with the title. A week later, Roman Reigns pinned Strowman in a Triple Threat match at WWE Payback 2020 to abruptly end The Fiend’s seven-day reign.

