5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Kevin Owens attacked Big E to turn heel on WWE RAW. The angle seems to have moved KO into a rivalry with the New Day powerhouse.

Liv Morgan defeated four other women to become the number one challenger to the RAW Women’s Champion.

Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker were missing from WWE NXT last week. The two superstars will likely show up on Tuesday night to reignite their rivalry for the NXT Championship.

The Creed Brothers rolled over Jacket Time to make a statement on last week’s show. Will the tables turn as Odyssey Jones enters the picture to help Jacket Time in their rivalry against Diamond Mine?

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville took out Sami Zayn and Aliyah from the two SmackDown teams for Survivor Series. Who will take their place in the teams before the pay-per-view?

Charlotte Flair refused a challenge from Toni Storm for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. What steps will Storm take to ensure she gets her hands on the championship this week?

Take a look at the five things that must happen on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT this week.

#5. The Bloodline must attack Big E on WWE RAW

The build-up to the WWE Survivor Series hasn’t been all that great this year. There haven’t been any invasion angles yet. WWE could book a few on this week’s shows to make things more interesting.

One of the biggest matches that will take place in the Survivor Series will be between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Big E. The two men could look to get physical in the ring before their big showdown.

Reigns and The Usos shelved Kofi Kingston a couple of weeks ago before thrashing King Woods on SmackDown last week. The Bloodline could make their way to RAW this week to show Big E what to expect at Survivor Series.

WWE must book a segment between Kevin Owens and Big E during which KO must tell the WWE Champion that he has bigger things to worry about. The Bloodline must then attack Big E and beat him to a pulp while KO watches on.

#WWERAW Big E vs Roman Reigns at Survivor Series is gonna hit so damn hard Big E vs Roman Reigns at Survivor Series is gonna hit so damn hard #WWERAW

The angle will help WWE build towards the biggest match at Survivor Series. It will also help establish Big E as a lone babyface against Reigns and his family.

