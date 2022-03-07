5 things WWE fans should know about Gable Steveson

WWE made a statement when they signed wrestling hotshot Gable Steveson. By having him on board, they have acquired what is possibly the hottest commodity in professional wrestling today.

Steveson is already a decorated wrestler despite only being 21 years old. He is a Summer Olympics Gold Medalist, the reigning Pan American Continental Champion and a three-time age-group World Champion.

The collegiate wrestler made his first appearance in WWE at SummerSlam 2021. He was signed by the company a few weeks later and drafted to the RAW brand. Although he is yet to make an official appearance on the product, fans in the know are expecting big things from him.

If you are among those who don’t, here are five things to know about Gabe Steveson.

#5 On our list of things to know about Gable Steveson: His wrestling pedigree is similar to Brock Lesnar’s

The parallels between their careers are eerily similar

Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He started out as a professional wrestler with the University of Minnesota. His freestyle wrestling career saw him take several wins and championships before he signed with the biggest wrestling promotion in the world..

Steveson has had a career mirroring that of The Beast. Having started with the University of Minnesota as well, he won the NCAA Championship just like Lesnar. He continued to follow in the footsteps of his senior by signing up for the sports entertainment business.

Given how much success the current WWE Champion has had, one can hope the latest wrestling prospect will replicate the former's success.

#4 He is the first American Super-Heavyweight Gold Medalist of the 2000s

Steveson created history when he beat three-time world champion Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic Gold Medal. By doing so, he became the first American Super-Heavyweight to win at the Olympics in this millennium.

Before the youngster, only Bruce Baumgartner had won gold for America in that division. He did so at the 1984 event held in Los Angeles.

#3 He won the big one in a stunning last-minute comeback

Gable Steveson @GableSteveson Moral of the story: NEVER GIVE UP!!! Moral of the story: NEVER GIVE UP!!!

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics freestyle wrestling match final was nearing its end, Steveson needed a miracle to win. With ten seconds remaining, he stunned the world and his opponent by executing two spin-behind takedowns. The latter connected just as the buzzer rang, allowing the current RAW Superstar to complete a shocking comeback.

It was one of the greatest comebacks and wrestling matches to have taken place under the grand lights of the Olympics. Steveson delivered with his back to the wall and did so in exhilarating fashion.

#2 WWE let him skip NXT because of his credentials

Steveson will appear on RAW directly

WWE has a policy of having new signings polish their craft at NXT before making the jump to the main roster. While there have been a few exceptions, they are few and far between.

However, Steveson was drafted by RAW without appearing on the developmental brand. It is a sign that the company trusts him enough and thinks he is a finished product. His experience at the age of 21 is already vast and credible.

Even though he is now a WWE Superstar, he will continue to defend his NCAA Division I Championship. As far as fighting champions go, Steveson is up there with the best of them.

#1 Brock Lesnar helped him make his WWE choice

Steveson is now the latest Vince McMahon signing

Steveson is now a WWE Superstar, but before he signed with the company, he asked Lesnar for his opinion on the situation. He assured the youngster that his new employers would help him grow and elevate his game to the next level.

Now that the two are working for the same promotion, let’s hope we get to see them go at it in the ring.

Edited by Pratik Singh