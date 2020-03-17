Things you can do on 3:16 Day according to Stone Cold Steve Austin

3:16 Day is celebrated on March 16 of every year to celebrate Stone Cold's iconic phrase.

We have compiled the declarations as proposed by Stone Cold as to what 3:16 Day means.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW emanated from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in an empty arena due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The March 16 episode for the Red brand was a special one as WWE hosted a first-ever 3:16 Day live on RAW to commemorate the birth of the iconic catchphrase, 'Austin 3:16' made by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

After fighting through the pain of a damaged lip that was busted by Marc Mero earlier in the night, Austin vanquished fellow Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts in the 1996 King of The Ring tournament finals and berated him in a post-match interview by saying "Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your a**!"

From then onwards, Stone Cold was propelled into superstardom and the 'Austin 3:16' phrase became a part of WWE and pop-culture folklore. Austin appeared on tonight's episode of RAW to celebrate the occasion and although the seats were empty in the arena, The Texas Rattlesnake greeted all members of the WWE Universe who were watching on TV.

Austin then proceeded to reveal that March 16 has been declared a National Holiday in the United States and took out some cards to tell what 3:16 Day stood for. This also prompted a reaction from commentator Byron Saxton who then rated each of the cards that Austin read from.

We have compiled a list of all the declarations that Stone Cold made and provided them below with Byron's ratings.

However, we have tried to censor some of the declarations as much as possible, because Stone Cold, you know?

#1 3:16 Day is when someone gives you a load of c**p, you give it back to them by simply giving them a certain hand gesture with one finger. Byron gave it an 8 which Austin appreciated.

#2 3:16 Day is a day when you can open up a can of whoop-a** on anybody you want. Byron rated this a 6 which Austin presumably did not like.

#3 3:16 Day is where the speed limit is only a suggestion. Byron rated this declaration a perfect 10 which Austin really appreciated and thanked him.

#4 3:16 Day is a day when you don’t give a damn and Happy Hour is 24 hours long and if you burp, it’s considered poetry. Byron rated it a 9 which Austin liked and sarcastically replied that it's almost 'Shakespearean'.

#5 3:16 Day is when your boss works for you. This got a 7 from Byron.

#6 3:16 Day is when you can have beer instead of your morning coffee. Byron rated it an 8.

#7 3:16 Day is a day when four-letter words are always acceptable. Byron rated it only 5 which annoyed Austin.

#8 Basically 3:16 Day is a day when you can whip anybody’s a** and get away with it and that’s the bottom line. This was the final declaration that didn’t get a rating from Byron but he was, however, asked to join Austin in the ring for his contribution.

Austin opened up a few cans of beer and handed some over to Byron. He offered up a toast and then they started drinking it. While drinking mid-way, Austin dropped Byron with a Stunner in the middle of the ring.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch then walked down the ramp and brought a cooler along with her from which she brought out a few beer cans. Lynch and Austin then started a beer bash and the show went off the air with both of them celebrating 3:16 Day inside the ring.