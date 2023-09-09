"This became my therapy" – Tony Atlas reveals his incredible post-wrestling talent (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas recently opened up about the new skill he picked up after his full-time wrestling career came to an end.

Atlas made his wrestling debut in 1974. The 69-year-old worked for several major companies, including the AWA, WCW, and WWE. In 1983, he and Rocky Johnson won the WWE Tag Team Championship to become the promotion's first black champions.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Atlas showed off some of his wrestling artwork. The WWE legend said that his wife Monika introduced him to art during a difficult time in his life:

"When I got off of drugs, this became my therapy," Atlas stated. "My wife got me started, my wife Monika. Instead of sitting around the house getting stoned, drinking myself into oblivion becoming an alcohol or drug addict, when I got lonely, got nothing to do, I started sketching. No [unaware of drawing ability], not until Monika got me doing it, and then I found I could draw. I never knew I could draw." [5:16 – 5:48]

Examples of Tony Atlas' artwork

The majority of Tony Atlas' pieces revolve around wrestling. The former WWE Tag Team Champion has drawn dozens of in-ring competitors over the years, including Bruiser Brody, Randy Orton, and Ted DiBiase Sr.

Tony Atlas' drawings

Atlas' impressive artistic ability was featured in the WWE Network reality series Legends' House in 2014. In one memorable moment, he became frustrated when Jimmy Hart gave him instructions on what he should draw.

The artwork was on show at the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame

In the same interview, Atlas also gave his thoughts on why WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon would never let Teddy Long join AEW.

