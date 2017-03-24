This day in Pro Wrestling history - 24th March: Goldberg signs with the WWE

24 Mar 2017

Bill Goldberg signed his first WWE contract 13 years back

Bill Goldberg might be a WCW icon, but he has built up quite a legacy in the WWE as well. The man is still unbeaten in WWE Singles matches and is already a two-time WWE Champion. It was on this day 13 years ago that Goldberg first signed a contract with the WWE.

Goldberg would spend a year in the company from 2003-04, beating superstar after superstar before leaving the company the night of Wrestlemania XX.

Another one of wrestling’s icons, The Undertaker also considers this day pretty special as the Phenom turns 52 today.

1. Goldberg signs with the WWE – March 24, 2003

Bill Goldberg was one of the greatest stars in WCW history and like many others, he chose not to sign with the WWE once WCW folded. Goldberg's contract was guaranteed by WCW's parent company Times Warner and he could afford to stay at home and pick up his paycheck. So it was over two years since WCW's demise that Goldberg started negotiations with the WWE.

He would agree to terms on March 24, 2003 and his imminent arrival would be announced at Wrestlemania XIX. It was the Rock who played part in convincing Goldberg to come to the WWE and the two would have a feud immediately on Goldberg’s arrival. Goldberg would beat the Rock on his first PPV and then proceed to feud with the likes of Christian, Chris Jericho and then Triple H over the World Heavyweight Championship, He would win and lose the title within the year and would have a Wrestlemania match with Brock Lesnar.



He would opt not to extend his WWE contract after the original one-year deal.

