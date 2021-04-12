Randy Orton shares big setback before facing The Fiend at WrestleMania 37

Ahead of his match at WrestleMania 37, Randy Orton discussed his opponent "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt on the latest edition of The Bump. The 14-time world champion admitted that he does not know what to expect from his upcoming match.

Randy Orton stated that he set The Fiend on fire and the latter still managed to return. The Viper believes The Fiend has a vengeance on his mind as he prepares for a big fight at WrestleMania. Discussing his approach ahead of the match, Orton said:

"I set that man on fire and he was back. So he is going to be looking for retribution. I'm going to be there and I'm going to take it like a man. Hopefully, I'll be able to give it right back to him tenfold."

Randy Orton was also asked if he thought he had a sense of control ahead of the match against The Fiend. Orton recalled their previous WrestleMania match and said he was prepared back then.

Now he doesn't even know what's awaiting him at WrestleMania. Randy Orton further insisted that the upcoming bout would be huge.

"Definitely not. I think back then I had gotten into Bray Wyatt's head. I had split up the Wyatt family and I had a much better idea of what was going on. I knew what I was a part of. Tonight, that's not the case. So, I will say I don't know what to expect. I think from a fan's point of view, that's a great thing that WWE Superstar doesn't know what to expect on a day like today, day two of WrestleMania. This is huge."

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt locked horns for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33. The title bout between the two long-term rivals ended with Orton winning his ninth WWE Championship.

Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37

Randy Orton and The Fiend have been feuding on RAW for a long time. Back in December 2020, Orton set The Fiend on fire in a Firefly Inferno Match.

The latter then went missing from the television for three months. In his absence, Alex Bliss tormented Orton on RAW which eventually led to their intergender match at Fastlane.

Little did Orton know that it was all a trap for The Fiend to return. Bliss blindsided Orton throughout the match and in the end, The Fiend arrived and delivered a Sister Abigail. Bliss won the match and their feud continued on the red brand in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania.

Be careful what you wish for. pic.twitter.com/g5sWfrw0Yk — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 23, 2021

Randy Orton and The Fiend were finally booked for a singles match on the second night of WrestleMania 37. The Viper has an unexpected challenge awaiting him, with Alexa Bliss also expected to play a huge role in this match at WrestleMania.