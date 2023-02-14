This photo of a 19-year-old Andre The Giant will leave you in awe

Andre The Giant is undoubtedly one of the most famous WWE Legends of all time. He is considered one of the stars who made professional wrestling famous in the first place. A recent tweet came to light showing his personality as a teenager.

Andre was a wonder in the sense that he stood over 7 feet and 4 inches. He had one of the best-undefeated streaks in professional wrestling and also headlined WrestleMania 3 alongside Hulk Hogan.

A recent tweet from Mike Mooneyham has resurfaced a photo of Andre The Giant from 1967. The Eighth Wonder of The World was only a teenager but easily stood over 7 feet. The photo interestingly portrays the comparison of Andre to the size of a normal human being.

Mike Mooneyham @ByMikeMooneyham This is what Andre The Giant looked like in 1967 at age 19. This is what Andre The Giant looked like in 1967 at age 19. https://t.co/TFnqNW6Q4W

The image does a great job of showcasing the larger-than-life athlete's humungous size. One will easily be thrilled and shocked to see how large a teenager can be.

The time when WWE Legend Hulk Hogan got really scared of Andre The Giant

The WrestleMania moment when Hulk Hogan lifted Andre The Giant could arguably be the most renowned moment in professional wrestling history. While the two stars didn't have real-life heat, there was a time when Hogan got scared by The Eighth Wonder of The World in real life.

Darrell Epp @DarrellEpp Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant in Japan. Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant in Japan. https://t.co/DEISsgguYG

WWE Veteran Mario Mancini appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, where he discussed the backstage tale.

"Before he [Hogan] entered the actual dressing room, he was screaming down the hallway, 'He's gonna kill me, that son of a b***h, he's gonna kill me! He's gonna kill me!' Vince [McMahon] went running up to him, 'Shut up, shut up.' 'He's drunk in there, he's drunk. He's gonna kill me! He's gonna kill me!' Hogan was very concerned that Andre was really gonna kill him," said Mario Mancini.

"The Gentle Giant" had drinking issues at the time, so he might have said something to Hulk Hogan that legitimately scared him. Vince McMahon later entered the scene to sort things out.

It is nice to learn how WWE wrestlers and authorities have always had good relations behind the scenes.

