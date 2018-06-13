4 Biggest botches you missed from this week's Raw and SmackDown

There were a number of botches in the build-up to Money in the Bank.

Phillipa Marie ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 10:27 IST 1.89K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

There were a number of botches this week on WWE TV

The final episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live before this weekend's Money in the Bank event have been and gone and the shows once again promised so much and delivered so little, but there were a number of stars that stood out for all of the wrong reasons.

Raw boasted a number of interesting match-ups, including two incredible fatal four-way matches whilst SmackDown saw the first-ever meeting between a number of Superstars including Daniel Bryan and Shelton Benjamin.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

These shows will probably be remembered for all of the wrong reasons rather than the fact that many of these matches definitely delivered and built the desired momentum ahead of Money in the Bank.

Mistakes happen to every Superstar at some point in their career and there were many wrestlers this week who suffered some embarrassing botches ahead of the most unpredictable event of the year.

#5 Sonya Deville misses the target

Deville's kicks failed her this week on SmackDown Live

Sonya Deville was part of the opening segment on SmackDown Live when she and Mandy Rose made their way to the ring to taunt the Women's Money in the Bank competitors from the Blue brand.

The IIconics and two-thirds of Absolution pointed out that the women outside of the Money in the Bank ladder match was much more talented than the women who had qualified, which then led to a brawl.

Nice kick Sonya...#SDLive# pic.twitter.com/CixUZimeCE — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) June 13, 2018

Deville and Lana were two of the women who started brawling outside of the ring to set up an eight-woman tag team match later in the night, but as the camera's panned around the brawl they picked up on the former MMA star and the fact that she launched a kick to the mid-section of Lana and completely misjudged the distance between them which caused her to miss.