This week in WWE history (Feb 21-27) - Roman Reigns beats cancer, #GiveDivasAChance 

It's been a week filled with news in WWE since the company made their bi-annual trip to the Middle East last weekend for Elimination Chamber before Cesaro quietly departed.

Rumors of Cody Rhodes heading to the company have seemingly taken a step backward, whilst Corey Graves has announced that he is now medically cleared to compete.

We are officially on the Road to WrestleMania and historically, this week has been packed full of some interesting news.

The following list looks at some of the biggest news stories of the week, some of which has shaped WWE history.

#5. The Miz becomes WWE Champion for the second time after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract - February 21st, 2021

The storyline surrounding the Money in the Bank contract was a strange one after Otis was able to obtain the briefcase back in 2020. The former member of Heavy Machinery went on to lose the contract to The Miz when he put the case on the line and his friend Tucker turned his back on him.

This led to The Miz once again becoming Mr. Money in the Bank and he chose the most opportune moment to cash in; following the Elimination Chamber match in 2021. Drew McIntyre had to overcome five other men on the night.

Bobby Lashley then came out and attacked the Champion to set up a future feud. The Miz took this opportunity to hit the Skull Crushing Finale on the Scottish star which allowed him to win the Championship for the second time.

Needless to say, Bobby Lashley then came calling and made it clear that he wanted his match for the title that he helped The Miz win. The Awesome One's reign lasted just eight days since Lashley was able to claim the Championship the following week on RAW.

The win did make Miz the first-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE, despite it only being a short reign.

