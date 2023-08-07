This week in WWE history: Legendary name sadly passes away, unique concept debuts to a mixed reception (July 31-August 06)

WWE had a huge weekend. The 2023 SummerSlam event aired live on multiple streaming platforms, including Peacock. The Premium Live Event took place in Detroit, Michigan, at Ford Field.

The likes of Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Ronda Rousey, among others, performed at the show in front of 50,000+ fans. While not everything was a hit for the audience, it was an incredible spectacle as a whole.

Still, if modern wrestling isn't your thing or you prefer to look back at the company's illustrious history, you're in luck. Sportskeeda offers a weekly article looking back at some of the major matches, moments, incidents, and events that helped shape the company that fans know and love.

This week's throwback will look at the passing of an icon, the debut of a future world champion, a unique concept that didn't quite pan out, and more. What went down this week in the company's history?

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. Rowdy Roddy Piper sadly passed away on July 31st, 2015

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper is one of the greatest stars in wrestling history. He competed in various territories and promotions but is best remembered for his time with WWE during the 1980s boom. He was also a big star in WCW during the Monday Night War.

Sadly, the legendary star passed away on July 31st, 2015. Roddy Piper suffered from a cardiopulmonary arrest caused by hypertension and passed in his sleep at just 61 years old.

While the WWE Hall of Famer was gone too soon, he lived a full life and made an undeniable mark on pro wrestling. His influence is still felt today through various wrestlers, both in the ring and on the microphone. In fact, wrestling talk shows such as Miz TV really only exist thanks to Piper's Pit.

#4. CM Punk made his WWE debut during ECW on August 1st, 2006

CM Punk on ECW

WWE ECW aired on August 1st, 2006. The event took place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York. The show is mostly remembered for two key reasons.

The first reason why the program is so widely and fondly remembered is for the debut of CM Punk. WWE signed the Straight Edge Superstar and had him in developmental briefly, but this was his main roster debut, where he defeated Justin Credible by submission.

Unfortunately, another reason why the show is remembered is for the main event. Big Show and Batista clashed. While they are two excellent stars, they are not who ECW fans wanted to see. The match was overwhelmingly panned, and the live crowd had numerous derogatory chants throughout. Many believe this was the nail in the coffin for the revived ECW.

#3. Steve Austin suffered a broken neck at SummerSlam on August 3rd, 1997

WWE held the 1997 edition of SummerSlam on August 3rd, 1997, at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in front of around 20,000 fans.

While the show was a fun one, there was a scary moment that was nearly tragic. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Owen Hart were competing when the Canadian star hit The Texas Rattlesnake with a Sit-Out Piledriver. Unfortunately, the move didn't go as planned.

Austin landed on his neck and was temporarily paralyzed. While he and Owen Hart were able to quickly do a sloppy roll-up to end the match, many feared the worst for Steve.

Thankfully, he recovered from his neck injury, but it haunted him for the rest of his career and in his life to this very day.

#2. RAW Underground debuted on August 3rd, 2020

WWE RAW aired on August 3rd, 2020. This was the height of the pandemic era, and thus still didn't have fans in attendance properly, instead just NXT talent around the ring. As a result, the company was looking for any way to shake things up.

Their latest concept was known as RAW Underground. Hosted by Shane McMahon, the concept was similar to that of a fight club. In a grittier and darker room, wrestlers fought in a ring with no ropes. There weren't many rules either, seemingly.

While the idea didn't really work out, it did introduce WWE fans to Dabba-Kato and Omos. The concept was brought back, albeit in an altered manner, on a recent episode of NXT.

It was done in front of the live crowd with wrestlers still ringside for it too. The reception was much better towards this updated execution of the Underground concept. Could it return in the future?

#1. William Regal became the RAW General Manager on August 6th, 2007

William Regal

WWE Monday Night RAW aired on August 6th, 2007. The show took place live from the HSBC Arena in Buffalo, New York. The program featured the return of Vince McMahon after he "blew up" in a limo early in the year. The storyline of him "dying" was scrapped after the Chris Benoit tragedy.

Upon his return, McMahon decided to shake things up. He made an impromptu Battle Royal. The winner of the match would then be crowned the new General Manager of WWE RAW.

The final stars in the match were The Sandman, Carlito, Shelton Benjamin, Cody Rhodes, and William Regal. In the end, Regal last eliminated The Sandman to win and become the new RAW General Manager. He later filled a similar role on NXT until his release from the promotion. Thankfully, he was re-hired since then.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here