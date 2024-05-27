This week in WWE history: Massive return, world title change nobody saw coming, and more (May 20-May 26)

WWE had a big weekend. The company held the first-ever SmackDown episode in Saudi Arabia. The following night was the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring event, which saw a new champion crowned and two tournaments completed.

Looking ahead, it will be a busy summer for the promotion. The next premium live event is Clash at the Castle in Scotland, which will be followed by Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, and Bash in Berlin.

While there's plenty of exciting events to look forward to, many fans like to relive the past, too. Those members of the audience are in luck, as Sportskeeda takes a look back at major matches and moments from the Sports Entertainment titan's long history each week.

This article will take a look at a handful of memorable shows and matches from the company's past. This includes a shocking world title win, a big return at Judgment Day, and more. What went down this week in history?

Below are major matches and moments from this week in WWE history:

#4. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne clashed at NXT TakeOver: Chicago on May 20th, 2017

The first entry on this week's list is from the former black and gold brand. Triple H produced NXT TakeOver: Chicago on May 20th, 2017. This show was held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, as part of Backlash weekend.

As is common with Triple H-produced shows, the card featured just five matches. Future main roster WWE stars such as Asuka, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Bobby Roode, and the Authors of Pain, among others, were featured.

The best match of the show was a United Kingdom Championship bout. Inaugural champion Tyler Bate defended his prized title against Pete Dunne but ultimately lost in around 15 minutes. The two fantastic performers are now a tag team on WWE's main roster and can be seen on RAW.

#3. The Undertaker returned to WWE at Judgment Day on May 21st, 2000

WWE held the Judgment Day pay-per-view on May 21st, 2000. This show was held at Freedom Hall, a venue in Louisville, Kentucky. Surprisingly, nearly 17,000 fans were in attendance, which speaks to the popularity of the industry at the time.

The main event of the show was a 60-Minute Iron Man Match. The Rock defended his WWE Championship against Triple H with Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee. The bout featured loads of interference from D-Generation X and the McMahon family.

The ending is what truly shocked everybody, however. The Undertaker returned to the company after many months away. Gone was The Deadman and here was the new American Bada** character. Undertaker laid out all of those interfering, but it ultimately backfired as Triple H got a disqualification fall and won the match.

#2. Booker T wins the King of the Ring at Judgment Day on May 21st, 2006

The next entry on this list is WWE Judgment Day, this time from May 21st, 2006. This edition of the popular pay-per-view took place at the U.S. Airways Center in Phoenix, Arizona, with around 14,000 fans in attendance.

The main event of the show saw future WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio successfully defend his World Heavyweight Championship against John Bradshaw Layfield. That isn't the match fans remember best, however.

The match fans best remember is Booker T vs. Bobby Lashley. The reason being is Booker won and became the new King of the Ring. As King Booker, the former world champion revitalized his career under the gimmick and went on to great success.

#1. Jinder Mahal shocks the world at Backlash on May 21st, 2017

The final entry on this list is WWE Backlash. The promotion held the show on May 21st, 2017, live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Just under 10,000 fans were in attendance for what was the 13th edition of Backlash.

This show featured a handful of big stars and fun matches. This includes Kevin Owens clashing with AJ Styles, The Usos battling Breezango, plus Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler. It was the main event that really got fans talking, however.

In a move that shocked the world, Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship. This happened, in part, thanks to The Singh Brothers interfering on behalf of Mahal. He would go on to hold the world title until November when AJ Styles would dethrone the Modern Day Maharajah.

