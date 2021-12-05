This week in WWE history (Nov 29-Dec 5) - Undertaker crucifies Stone Cold Steve Austin, Women's Champion gives birth 

This week's wrestling news has been dominated by the fact that WWE's NXT brand will be taking center stage tonight to host their annual War Games event.

War Games will be the final pay-per-view of the year for WWE since the company canceled their annual TLC event in favor of the inaugural Day One event which takes place on January 1st.

December has always been a bleak month for WWE fans as the company concentrates on the Royal Rumble which kickstarts the Road to WrestleMania, but this week in wrestling history does make for interesting reading.

The following list looks at just five of the biggest news stories from this week in WWE history:

#5. The Undertaker crucifies Stone Cold Steve Austin - WWE RAW - December 1st, 1998

90s WWE @90sWWE 23 years ago today, The Undertaker crucified Stone Cold 23 years ago today, The Undertaker crucified Stone Cold https://t.co/pL7LFOmwLp

Whilst the episode of Monday Night RAW that this segment is associated with didn't actually air until December 7th, the live episode of the show took place on December 1st.

The show saw Mankind and Stone Cold Steve Austin defeat the team of The Undertaker and The Rock via disqualification. The result of the match and the match itself have been completely overlooked over the past two decades since it was the events following the match that made all the headlines.

Mankind was handcuffed to the ring ropes and forced to watch as Steve Austin was then handcuffed to The Undertaker's logo and lifted above the entrance ramp. It was a scene that has since been heavily criticized. It came at a time when WWE was able to get away with pushing the envelope much further than they do today.

This Day In Pro Wrestling @TDIW10 On This Day In Pro Wrestling History, The Undertaker Crucified Steve Austin. On This Day In Pro Wrestling History, The Undertaker Crucified Steve Austin. https://t.co/sErmddW2D3

It appeared as though Austin had been crucified by The Deadman and WWE faced heavy backlash for allowing this to be part of the show. The segment became a huge part of the feud between Undertaker and Austin moving forward.

Although The Undertaker did go on to lose the Buried Alive match to Austin at Rock Bottom after Kane interfered.

