This week in WWE history: Surprising father-daughter match, unique pay-per-view concept debuts (October 16-October 22)

It has been another eventful week for WWE.

SmackDown, for example, saw over 14,000 fans in attendance. The show also featured the return of Bianca Belair. Meanwhile, next week will be the first night of a two-week Halloween Havoc event on NXT.

As exciting as the current happenings may be in World Wrestling Entertainment, there are fans who don't have much interest in the modern product or prefer to re-live the past.

What went down this week in the promotion's past?

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. Evolution reunited for a night on SmackDown 1000 on October 16, 2018

WWE SmackDown 1000 aired on October 16, 2018, on the USA Network, live from Washington, DC. It celebrated the blue brand hosting 1,000 shows over the previous 19 years.

While the show featured a lot of big moments and surprises, perhaps the most notable was the return of Evolution. Ric Flair, Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista united for the first time in years in a fun and nostalgic segment, albeit not one without tension.

There was an odd animosity between Triple H and Batista. While things went okay in the end, this segment planted seeds for what would eventually become The Animal's last match at WrestleMania with The Game.

#4. Goldberg returned to WWE during RAW on October 17, 2016

A big-time episode of Monday Night RAW aired on October 17, 2016. While many expected the show to be another standard WWE program upon first buying their tickets weeks ahead of time, it was anything but that by the end of the three-hour show.

Goldberg, who had been away from WWE for over a decade, had really discussed his desire to return to the company to battle Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman had issued a challenge to Da Man a week prior on RAW.

The former WCW Champion then made his triumphant return on RAW to a huge roar from the audience. Goldberg took the mic and explained how his son never got to see him wrestle, and therefore, he accepted Brock's challenge.

Goldberg also noted that Lesnar wasn't just "next," but "last." Of course, Da Man went on to have several other high-profile matches.

#3. Vince McMahon battled his own daughter at No Mercy on October 19, 2003

WWE held the No Mercy 2003 event on October 19. This show was held in Baltimore, Maryland, at the 1st Mariner Arena. Around 8,500 fans were in attendance, and the main card featured eight exciting bouts.

While the likes of Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero were all in action, the most remembered bout on the show featured two non-wrestlers. Vince McMahon battled his own daughter, Stephanie McMahon.

The match had a special stipulation. Not only was it an I Quit Match, but the loser would be fired from their position in WWE. After a brutal affair, Vince's wife, Linda McMahon, threw in the towel for their daughter, meaning Stephanie was fired as the SmackDown General Manager.

#2. The first-ever Taboo Tuesday took place on October 19, 2004

WWE held the inaugural Taboo Tuesday event on October 19, 2004, at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Only 3,500 fans were in attendance for the pay-per-view, one of the lowest ever for the promotion.

The theme for Taboo Tuesday was unlike anything else WWE had ever done on pay-per-view. Every match had an interactive element, ranging from fans voting on the participants to the match type being decided online.

Taboo Tuesday's main event saw Ric Flair and Randy Orton clash. The former Evolution member battled the legend in a Steel Cage Match, as voted by fans. In the end, The Legend Killer stood tall after ten minutes, hitting an RKO on the legend to win.

#1. Brock Lesnar battled The Undertaker in Hell in a Cell at No Mercy on October 20, 2002

The last entry this week will look at No Mercy 2002. The big show was held on October 20, 2002, at the Alltel Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Around 10,000 fans were in attendance for the event.

The main show had eight matches, but there were arguably two bouts that served as the main attraction. One saw World Heavyweight Champion Triple H battle Intercontinental Champion Kane in a Unification Match. Kane ultimately won the bout.

The final match on the card, and arguably the biggest of the night, saw The Undertaker go one-on-one with Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell for the WWE Championship. After a brutal and bloody 27-minute match, The Beast stood tall. This helped secure Brock's spot as the future and present of the industry.