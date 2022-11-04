Hulk Hogan might be one of the most famous names in the world of wrestling and a WWE legend, but often, he's also one of the most criticized thanks to what he did in his personal life and behind the scenes in different wrestling promotions.

However, there are specific segments that Hogan was involved in during the mid-90s that surface repeatedly. They have even become common meme content for the internet.

On this occasion, a throwback video of Hogan arriving at the cave lair of the Dungeons of Doom was shared on Reddit. The vignette aired when Hogan was feuding with Kevin Sullivan's faction in WCW.

Fans quickly singled out the over-the-top silliness in the segment and the ridiculous acting.

The varied reactions mainly focused on Hogan's reactions and how he spoke while looking around the cave, which appeared to confuse him. Let's take a look at some of the responses the redditors had.

The first criticism was about the writing and production team in general

The production and writing team behind the segment caught flack from a redditor, who commented about the people behind this segment. They also said that the same people responsible for the moment were the ones who criticized modern wrestling for not taking the business seriously.

At the time, Kevin Sullivan was responsible in WCW for much of the booking. He was also mentioned in further comments.

Hulk Hogan's reaction of screaming that there were no Hulkamaniacs attracted several comments from redditors

In the segment, Hulk Hogan woke up very confused about where he was and then went on to claim that there were no Hulkamaniacs, which meant that he didn't belong there.

Fans tore the moment apart, as well as what happened next. He touched a water fountain and shouted in surprise, "It's not hot." People were perplexed as to why he thought the water should have been hot.

Another redditor tore Hogan's acting apart, saying that the wrestler had probably not been given a hard script and improvised the lines in the clip.

Another redditor suggested that Hogan might have forgotten the word cold in the heat of the moment.

Another fan broke down the overall video before realizing they were having a breakdown over a 30-year-old clip.

Another fan added that the entire thread making fun of Hogan was "f**king" him up first thing in the morning.

Fans were also worried about Hulk Hogan's sanity if that was how he reacted when "Hulkamaniacs" were not there

A redditor commented on how Hogan said that there were no Hulkamaniacs, and he must be terrified every time he goes to a place that he's not been to before.

Another fan commented on how Hulk Hogan narrated everything that was happening, making the moment funnier.

Overall, the Reddit thread was full of people enjoying looking back at the "over-the-top" moment and wondering how it could have aired.

