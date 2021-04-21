"This is how they work" - Former WWE writer states possible reason behind Peyton Royce's release [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently gave his take on Peyton Royce's release from WWE. Royce was released by WWE last week along with a number of other stars.

Vince Russo spoke about Peyton Royce's recent release and he has a theory behind it. He gave his thoughts on the latest edition of Writing With Russo.

"We all heard Vince wanted to go with Peyton but they were really still not doing anything with her," Russo said. "Then all of a sudden she cuts that promo. I don't know how much of that was half-shoot, half-work but it sounded like part of it was half-shoot. Now they put her in the match with Asuka. Now I remember in that match there were a couple of spots were... now what I'm saying is, this is how they work - she shot her mouth off a little bit, alright you want the spot? We're gonna give you the spot. Now those same people are waiting at the monitor waiting for one... as soon as it happens they say to themselves "That's why you're not in the spot and how dare you question us and how dare you go into business for yourself blah blah blah". The next thing you know, we're making financial cuts. That's how it works, man. I gotta be honest with you, that's why it really sucks working there unless you're in that top tier and maybe there are 10 people in that top tier, I think I'm being generous. You're constantly walking on eggshells."

Several WWE Superstars were recently revealed

Every year after WrestleMania we see WWE make some cuts. Last week, on April 15, the WWE Universe saw 10 stars released from the company. Peyton Royce was one of the biggest surprises, along with Billie Kay, Chelsea Green, and Samoa Joe.

Other released names included Mickie James, Mojo Rawley, Tucker, Kalisto, Wesley Blake, and Bo Dallas. The reason for the releases seems to be budget cuts.

Are you upset about WWE releasing Peyton Royce? Do you agree with Vince Russo's theory? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the above video