"Those two are sponges" - Triple H reveals what he really thinks about MSK

Triple H recently opened up on his thoughts about MSK. The newly debuted tag team was able to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

MSK's Wes Lee and Nash Carter are still new names for wrestling fans. The wrestling community was more familiar with the duo when they were in IMPACT Wrestling under the name of The Rascalz. They were previously known as Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz.

Following their recent win, Triple H was on the post-event media call and spoke about the fact that MSK had managed to grab whatever opportunity was presented to them in NXT, and they deserved to be where they were.

"You bring in people like MSK with a thought in your mind, 'Hey these guys are really good performers, but I don't know what they bring to the table of their television knowledge, or their performance. When you're doing something like the Dusty Cup, it's easy to have in mind where you want to go, but then you tweak things over the weeks. Opportunities change, right? You see somebody, 'okay they are not ready for that, we'll move to this.' Or, 'okay, they are ready for that, and we'll move forward.' Those two are sponges.

He called the two of them sponges, saying that they were able to absorb everything that they had been coached. Triple H revealed that was an extremely important factor for MSK to perform at the level that WWE Superstars need to so soon after debuting.

'I gave you bits and pieces of an opportunity and you've knocked each of those opportunities out of the park.' And that's not because, and this is not me putting the system over, but it's not because they knew it all walking in the door, but they are sponges. Sometimes people get it, sometimes they don't, sometimes they have the knowledge, sometimes they don't."

The beginning of a long, successful career here in #WWENXT! Congrats!!!!! https://t.co/WMYE8PYzeQ — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) February 15, 2021

MSK won the Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament, and now they have the chance to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championships at a future date. The titles are currently held by Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, and the two stars have been on a dominant run recently, thanks to their partnership with Pete Dunne.

While Dunne lost to Finn Balor, he is a dangerous addition to the already talented team of Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. MSK might just have their work cut out for them, despite their amazing performance against The Grizzled Young Veterans in the tournament finals.