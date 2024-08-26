Three big names kidnapped, top stable to attack Bo Dallas? - 4 last-minute predictions for Uncle Howdy's in-ring debut on WWE RAW 

WWE Monday Night RAW will be returning with a brand new episode on the USA Network and it will air later tonight. This edition of the red brand is the last stop for RAW stars ahead of Bash in Berlin this Saturday.

The show is looking stacked and not just in terms of build for Saturday's event. There are a handful of big matches and segments planned, which include the start of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament and Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman.

Perhaps the most intriguing part of the show already advertised is the in-ring debut of Uncle Howdy, at least under this moniker. He will be going one-on-one with recent rival Chad Gable in a match that is highly anticipated.

It feels as if there are a number of ways Uncle Howdy's debut on RAW can pan out. This article will look at some last-minute predictions for his debut, which include the arrival of an absent star and a shocking kidnapping.

Below are four last-minute predictions for Uncle Howdy's in-ring debut on WWE RAW.

#4. The Wyatt Sicks could kidnap The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile on WWE RAW

Chad Gable has been known for being part of or leading various groups and teams during his WWE tenure. Prior to officially appearing on NXT television, he led Shoot Nation. Over time, he was part of American Alpha and The Alpha Academy.

The former Olympian currently leads American Made. Gable is the leader of the new WWE stable and he is joined by Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, and Ivy Nile. The trio will no doubt try to help Chad in his match, but they may be unable to do so.

In what could be a shocking move, but an intelligent one, The Wyatt Sicks may kidnap The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile ahead of Gable's match against Uncle Howdy. If Ivy, Brutus, and Julius are trapped somewhere, perhaps in the boiler room of the building, Gable won't have help and the match will stay one-on-one.

#3. The match could devolve into an unofficial Lumberjack Match

Barring any sort of abduction, the bout between Chad Gable and Uncle Howdy on WWE RAW is surely going to end in chaos. The Wyatt Sicks is a five-person faction and American Made is a four-person group. That means nine people will likely be ringside for a one-on-one match.

It seems inevitable that chaos will ensue, but it could become a little more structured if the referee begins to view the WWE contest as an unofficial Lumberjack Match. This means he'll overlook any interference, provided the action between the two men primarily takes place inside the ring.

In a standard Lumberjack Match, if a wrestler leaves the ring, the Lumberjacks can violently throw them back into the squared circle. American Made doing this to Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks doing this to Gable could be the best way to tap into the chaos without the bout ending immediately.

#2. The Final Testament could attack Uncle Howdy

The Wyatt Sicks and American Made aren't the only WWE factions on RAW making noise. The Judgment Day is arguably the top act on the brand. There's also the likes of The Pure Fusion Collective and The New Day.

One of the more overlooked stables is The Final Testament. The group is led by Karrion Kross, and he is joined by The Authors of Pain and Scarlett. Paul Ellering also serves as a manager for the stable. The faction is seemingly always causing trouble and tries to manipulate their foes.

In what could be an interesting twist, The Final Testament could attack Uncle Howdy and thus allow Chad Gable to get away from The Wyatt Sicks without any further suffering. This would then lead to a new feud between the two dangerous stables. Which dark and twisted group will stand tall if they go face-to-face?

#1. Alexa Bliss could finally return, but whose side will she be on?

Alexa Bliss is a long-time WWE star who has found tons of success on the main roster. She has held the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Title.

The Goddess has been away from WWE for around a year and a half now, however. She had last appeared during the early stages of The Road To WrestleMania where she was being haunted by Uncle Howdy.

Many suspect Bliss will join Howdy whenever she returns to television, but she could also end up feuding with the group due to the animosity she showed Howdy and even Bray Wyatt.

Regardless of whether she comes as friend or foe, Alexa could return on RAW and interrupt Uncle Howdy's debut match. Whether she helps or hinders the star's bout, this would create a new and intriguing story going forward.

