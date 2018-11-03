3 Problems With The Booking At WWE Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar

WWE Crown Jewel was a controversial pay-per-view to say the least. Despite the controversy before the event; following the event, the biggest talking points are the finishes of the matches.

The WWE has continuously relied on older talent and part-time talent to lead the company. The Undertaker said in a recent interview that he continues to wrestle because the WWE talent today are not dedicated enough to lead the roster.

Further, Vince McMahon has stated that he feels the new WWE talent is not focused on grabbing the “brass ring.” These sentiments were on full display as WWE made very controversial booking decisions at Crown Jewel.

While WWE Crown Jewel was not an awful pay-per-view it did demonstrate a lot of key beliefs held by WWE Management. While the current WWE roster is filled with some of the best of the best, WWE Management still does not believe in them. Here are three booking decisions that buried the WWE’s full-time roster.

1. Brock Lesnar Winning the WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lensar Wins Vacant WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel

The problem with Lesnar’s victory at WWE Crown Jewel is that he has already been confirmed to be returning to UFC in 2019 by multiple sources. It is expected that he will challenge Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

This means that the WWE Universal Champion, the champion of the main WWE brand, will be leaving the WWE for an extended amount of time to perform for another promotion. While the UFC is not a wrestling competitor to the WWE this is still problematic because Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman in his pursuit to return to the UFC.

Braun Strowman is a full-time WWE Superstar who would have been the “fighting champion” WWE fans deserve.

Further, AJ Styles, the WWE Champion, is a “fighting champion”. He wrestles at SmackDown Live, house shows, and pay-per-views. AJ Styles’ championship reign will cross over one-year next week and fans still adore him. He has wrestled countless times throughout his near yearlong championship reign.

The WWE Universe respects AJ Styles for his hard work and dedication to the company. Lesnar on the other hand, has proved to be the opposite of a “fighting champion”. While Lesnar is an incredible athlete and a true WWE attraction, fans want a champion they can see on a regular basis.

Additionally, with a stacked roster that includes the likes of Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Dean Ambrose, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre to name a few; WWE has some of the best talent in the world. So many of these heroes and legends put their bodies on the line every night in dedication to building the WWE to be the nucleus for wrestling talent.

WWE’s decision to crown Lesnar the WWE Universal Champion undermines the full-time roster’s talent and hard work.

