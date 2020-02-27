Three massive matches announced for WWE Super ShowDown

W WE has announced more matches for Super ShowDown

WWE Super ShowDown is less than 24 hours away and now that the company's main roster has been able to travel over to the Middle East safely, WWE has announced three huge matches for the show.

Mansoor will make his return to his native country when he takes on Dolph Ziggler, who is currently embroiled in a feud with Otis involving Mandy Rose on Friday Night SmackDown. The OC cross paths with The Viking Raiders once again. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were the men who ended The Raiders' undefeated streak when won against Ivar and Erik in the final of The Best Tag Team In The World tournament.

Humberto Carrillo and his cousin Angel Garza will also collide in a rematch from Monday Night RAW after Garza was able to pick up the shock win once again. This was one of the highlights of the night on RAW so it will be interesting to see what the two men can pull off in the Middle East.

Who did you think will be getting their hand raised tomorrow night at Super Showdown? Are you a fan of these matchups? Have your say in the comments section below...