3 men who have pinned Aleister Black in WWE

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.29K // 26 Jul 2018, 17:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Aleister Black has been a dominant force in NXT

Well, he's one of the most dominant men in WWE when it comes to his win-loss record, and there's no doubt Black's NXT run has been a huge success.

From his debut for WWE under his indie name, Tommy End, against Lince Dorado straight up until his NXT Championship run, Black has been one of WWE's biggest success stories over the past two years,

Black is undoubtedly a fan favourite among the WWE Universe and has gained critical acclaim for it, too. At the NXT Year-End Awards, Black won three awards for Rivalry of the Year (with Velveteen Dream), Breakout Star of the Year, and Male Competitor of the Year.

During his time in WWE, Black has taken on - and defeated - stars like Curt Hawkins, Adam Cole, Lars Sullivan, Velveteen Dream, Andrade "Cien" Almas and Killian Dain to name a few.

Black is a former NXT Champion, which puts him in pretty good company alongside the likes of Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura - but who has managed to pin the enigmatic and mysterious Black? Well, only three men have done so in WWE, making up a very elite club.

With Black rumoured to be leaving NXT soon, too, we may not see him take a pinfall loss for quite a while. So who are the trio of Superstars who have achieved what seems like the impossible?

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

Let's take a look...

#3 Tommaso Ciampa

The new NXT Champion

Well, let's start with the most recent and perhaps the most shocking match of Aleister Black that ended up with him on the mat for the three-count.

Tommaso Ciampa this week defeated Black on NXT television, but the match wasn't without its shenanigans. Now, it's always a big deal when a title changes hands, but even more so in NXT when it isn't at a TakeOver event - but WWE has been rather unconventional with Ciampa to say the least.

So, Ciampa managed to become only the third person ever to pin Black in a WWE ring, but he did have some help, even if it wasn't intentional.

While the referee was grounded after taking a knock, Johnny Gargano ran to the ring, delivered a superkick to Ciampa, then hit Black with the belt - only for Ciampa to get back to his feet, take advantage by throwing Gargano out of the ring and hitting the Angel's Wing on the Champion to steal the win and the gold!

Have a seat. Play some mind games. @ProjectCiampa will do whatever it takes. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EJztKEI4jF — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 26, 2018

1 / 3 NEXT