WWE: 3 surprising superstars who experienced at least one wardrobe malfunction

WWE is genuinely live. You never know what's going to happen; it may be a mic error or an unexpected visitor. Sometimes, these unexpected occurrences may involve a superstar's gear, which can often lead to an embarrassing and unforgettable experience.

As most fans have seen over the years, wardrobe malfunctions are not new in WWE. While some of these might look scripted or planned, this is often not the case, and superstars can be put in the awkward position of trying to save themselves from embarrassment while still carrying out their in-ring duties.

This article will take a look at three superstars who have experienced clothing mishaps in WWE.

#3 AJ Styles

AJ Styles had a TLC to remember in 2016

The first superstar on our list is none other than The Phenomenal AJ Styles. And of course, the wardrobe malfunction that we are referring to here is the one he experienced during the famous Tables, Ladders and Chairs match against Dean Ambrose in 2016.

Even when you win, you leave something behind in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. Few people would know this better than AJ Styles, who retained his WWE championship back at TLC in 2016.

However, during the match, a part of his gear had a hole above his backside bangs courtesy of a rip from a bed chair during the match. It was such a phenomenon that one fan even reproduced the gear in WWE2K, and on Smackdown Live, Styles even mentioned the accident.

#2 Shawn Michaels

Even the legendry HBK fell victim to a wardrobe malfunction

The next superstar on the list is WWE Legend Shawn Michaels. With so many career-defining moments throughout his tenure, fans could be forgiven for forgetting about one such shocking moment he shared with the WWE Universe.

Some of the most elaborate outfits in WWE history belonged to Shawn Michaels. However, Michael's jacket betrayed him on the May 9 2005 episode of Raw when he sank to his knees for his famous entrance but was unable to stand up because a piece of the clothing was caught at the entrance.

Michael momentarily performed a snow angel on the ramp, before finally losing up and throwing the jacket away. Judging by the result of the match, the incident must have been on Michaels' mind, even though he would eventually laugh about it later on.

#1 Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is no stranger to wardrobe malfunctions

The final superstar on this list is former WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. While many fans might be thinking that this article will make reference to the infamous dressing room scene on Raw, Bliss has, in fact, experienced another incident where her shoes apparently failed her.

On the Raw episode airing on April 29, 2019, Alexa Bliss wasn't prepared to participate and nor was she dressed to compete. Because she didn't even have her proper boots, the Goddess initially denied Naomi's challenge to an impromptu title match. This would not work as the match went ahead anyway, despite Bliss not being in her ring-gear.

Alexa tried to delay the match by slowly tying her shoe laces, but it began before she was ready. Although Alexa got into the rhythm of the match once her boots were on and properly tied, Naomi unintentionally removed them during the match as they were still loose.

She was not prepared for the match by any means and what followed next was a clear indication of that. Alexa yelled at the referee but it was too late. As she turned around, Naomi hit her with Rear View, and the rest is history.

