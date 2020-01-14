Three-time WWE United States Champion claims he's "soon to be a free agent"

Many fans believed he would re-sign with WWE

Lana and Bobby Lashley have dominated Monday Night Raw over the past few weeks, which has pushed Rusev into a new character that many fans believe he may debut tonight on Raw.

The former United States Champion has been the victim throughout the Lana/Lashley storyline which saw his wife accuse him of cheating before it was revealed by Liv Morgan a few weeks ago that Lana was already cheating on Rusev before Lashley.

Lana was revealed to have re-signed with WWE a few months ago. but her husband Rusev was yet to put pen to paper. Despite this, many fans remained optimistic that The Bulgarian Brute would re-sign but his recent Twitter Bio change could have revealed otherwise.

Rusev's Twitter Update

Ahead of his showdown against Bobby Lashley tonight on Raw, Rusev updated his Twitter Bio to state "Soon to be free agent," which could be a hint towards his uncertain future - or it could be another of Rusev's mind games, before he reveals that he has re-signed with WWE, much like Randy Orton a few weeks ago.

