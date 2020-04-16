Three WWE Performance Center coaches furloughed

WWE have furloughed three coaches from the WWE Performance Center.

This follows up talent, producers and others who were released as part of cost-cutting.

As we have been reporting all day, WWE are in the midst of cost-cutting procedures as a response to the financial implications of the COVID-19 outbreak.

WWE have released a number of talent from the main roster that includes former champions like Rusev, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Lio Rush. NXT talent have also been released that includes the likes of Deonna Purrazzo and MJ Jenkins. Several producers have also been let go from the company as part of the cost-cutting measures.

According to PWInsider, a number of coaches from the Performance Center have been furloughed and these include Serena Deeb, Ace Steel, and Kendo Kashin.

There could be more releases later today and Sportskeeda will keep you posted on any updates.

There are multiple reports that suggest that the total number of cuts made by WWE as part of the cost-cutting process could very well go into the hundreds.

Other notable Superstars and personnel who were released: Heath Slater, Eric Young, Rowan, Sarah Logan, No Way Jose, Mike Chioda, Fit Finlay, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Shane Helms, Josiah Williams, EC3, Aiden English, Drake Maverick, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Primo and Epico