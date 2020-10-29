Thunder Rosa teases future after reports of WWE and AEW interest

Following reports that Thunder Rosa's name has been connected to a possible move to both AEW and WWE, she has now reacted in a rather unique manner, teasing her fans about what her next move in the wrestling world will be.

The AEW women's roster has received a lot of criticism since the formation of AEW, for not having depth, and not enough time on Dynamite being devoted to women. However, on recent episodes of AEW Dynamite, one name among the women has seized the headlines, and it's that of Thunder Rosa. Although Thunder Rosa is not even signed by AEW, her performances on the brand received tremendous praise.

Thunder Rosa teasing her next move to WWE or AEW

Over the last day, it was reported that Thunder Rosa might be moving to either WWE or AEW. This came after Rosa had lost the NWA Women's title to Serena Deeb on Tuesday night. While Deeb wrestled with the title on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite against Leyla Hirsch, and was able to retain it, so AEW's deal with NWA appears to still be in effect.

Dave Meltzer noted that there had been interest in Thunder Rosa from WWE and AEW, and went on to say that WWE was likely going to be her destination. WWE tells their Superstars to ensure to keep their signing with them a secret, so there's no chance of Thunder Rosa confirming if she has signed with WWE, or about her contract status.

However, this has not stopped Thunder Rosa from teasing her fans about her next possible destination. In a Tweet that can be seen here, she revealed the words "AEW? WWE? NWA?" written on her upper thigh below her pants. Fans can see the Tweet here.

Clearly, Thunder Rosa neither confirmed or denied the fact that a move is coming for her. As a result, she might be about to move to either WWE or AEW and sign a contract with them or remain in NWA. The coming weeks will likely reveal more about her contract situation, and it will be interesting to see where she ends up.