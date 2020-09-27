NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has been appearing in AEW in recent weeks. After challenging Hikaru Shida to a match at All Out, Thunder Rosa defeated Serena Deeb on her AEW Dynamite debut. She went on to face AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida at all out but despite a valiant effort, came up short.
After successfully defending the NWA Women's Championship against Ivelisse, Thunder Rosa was jumped by her and Diamante after the match. This led to tag-team match on Dynamite earlier this week where Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida defeated Ivelisse and Diamante.
In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Thunder Rosa opened up about her experience in AEW so far and what it was like working with Hikaru Shida:
It was so challenging because I had to come to AEW representing NWA but I also have to be respectful of where I’m working. It was mentally such a big stage and there’s so much at stake. There is no room for error. I feel like I’m quoting the Eminem song – “Lose Yourself” – that’s exactly how I felt. You can’t think too much, you have to just go in there and kill it. It was a really good experience because Shida was ready – she was ready to show something she’s never shown before in AEW. She knew we would be able to perform and she trusted me 100 percent and I trust myself 100 percent……it was really good. H/T: 411Mania
Thunder Rosa on which WWE Superstar she wants to face
Later on in the interview, Thunder Rosa revealed that she wants to face NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, who was her trainer in Japan:
I never got the opportunity to do that in Japan. She was my trainer in Japan. Oh man, she’s hands-down one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world currently. She can work any style, and she’s so good at selling, telling a story – even if she doesn’t speak English, people are drawn to her. I was mesmerized when I used to watch her. H/T: 411Mania
It looks like we could see more of Thunder Rosa in AEW in the near future.Published 27 Sep 2020, 22:04 IST