NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has been appearing in AEW in recent weeks. After challenging Hikaru Shida to a match at All Out, Thunder Rosa defeated Serena Deeb on her AEW Dynamite debut. She went on to face AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida at all out but despite a valiant effort, came up short.

After successfully defending the NWA Women's Championship against Ivelisse, Thunder Rosa was jumped by her and Diamante after the match. This led to tag-team match on Dynamite earlier this week where Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida defeated Ivelisse and Diamante.

Get ready to be inspired by this conversation with @thunderrosa22!



She talks about the deep meaning behind her name and face paint, winning the @NWA Women’s Championship, wrestling for @AEWrestling and more!🔥



WATCH: https://t.co/PlC5xSy1CI



LISTEN: https://t.co/RlBXuyydEU pic.twitter.com/sKTGJLc0dI — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) September 15, 2020

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Thunder Rosa opened up about her experience in AEW so far and what it was like working with Hikaru Shida:

It was so challenging because I had to come to AEW representing NWA but I also have to be respectful of where I’m working. It was mentally such a big stage and there’s so much at stake. There is no room for error. I feel like I’m quoting the Eminem song – “Lose Yourself” – that’s exactly how I felt. You can’t think too much, you have to just go in there and kill it. It was a really good experience because Shida was ready – she was ready to show something she’s never shown before in AEW. She knew we would be able to perform and she trusted me 100 percent and I trust myself 100 percent……it was really good. H/T: 411Mania

Thunder Rosa on which WWE Superstar she wants to face

Not even in my wildest dreams I visualized myself here... thank you @AEWrestling @nwa and all the fans who continuously support the show and make this more awesome! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/8oUxdemd1L — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) September 27, 2020

Later on in the interview, Thunder Rosa revealed that she wants to face NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, who was her trainer in Japan:

I never got the opportunity to do that in Japan. She was my trainer in Japan. Oh man, she’s hands-down one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world currently. She can work any style, and she’s so good at selling, telling a story – even if she doesn’t speak English, people are drawn to her. I was mesmerized when I used to watch her. H/T: 411Mania

It looks like we could see more of Thunder Rosa in AEW in the near future.