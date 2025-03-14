Tiffany Stratton to embarrass Charlotte Flair in the worst way possible on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the chances 

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will air live from Barcelona, with the company kicking off its two-week European tour as the road to WrestleMania 41 continues. One of the matches on the blue brand tonight is Charlotte Flair against B-Fab.

Given Flair's pedigree, B-Fab should be a straightforward task for her tonight with many expecting Charlotte to make short work of the upstart.

However, Tiffany Stratton, who was the victim of a brutal attack from Charlotte last week, may look to cause a distraction during the match, resulting in B-Fab picking up the shock win over the 13-time women's champion. Thus, embarrassing Flair in the process.

In what will be a true showcase of generations colliding, Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Title against the Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas.

Charlotte Flair inspired Tiffany Stratton to follow her WWE dream

Despite being Ric Flair's daughter, Charlotte never truly honed her craft until she signed with WWE. Having a strong athletic background, The Queen was hired based on her physical traits alone.

One star who had a similar journey to the company was Tiffany Stratton, who was a successful gymnast before making the switch to pro wrestling.

During an interview on the Michael Kay Show in 2023, Charlotte Flair revealed that she was the inspiration behind Stratton's decision to become a pro wrestler.

"She’s like, ‘It’s because of you I wanted to become a wrestler’ and I’m like, ‘Hold on, I’m not that old Tiffany, please don’t say that in interviews’ [laughs] But she’s that young. It blows my mind to realize that. I’ve had a hard time enjoying the journey and I’m just now learning how to enjoy the journey, I’ve been [constantly on] go. I don’t think about it all the time, but I got to meet Tiffany privately one day and we were just talking and I was just blown away by the impact I left on her and it felt really special.”

While neither woman cut their teeth on the indies before signing with the company, Flair and Stratton are both great examples of performers who have made the seamless transition from excelling in one sport to thriving as a pro wrestler.

