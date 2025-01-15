Tiffany Stratton to face 17-time champion at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring exclusive reports

It has been a week or so since Tiffany Stratton became WWE Women's Champion. The Buff Barbie cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax and won the title. That being said, many have already begun speculating about her future opponents. And, with that in mind, could fans see her face a 17-time champion at WrestleMania 41?

The answer to that question is quite possibly "Yes." According to WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass, WWE has talked about the idea of having Tiffany Stratton take on one of the greatest of all time. In this case, that happens to be Charlotte Flair, who hasn't been seen in a ring for over a year.

As previously reported by multiple outlets, Charlotte Flair is expected to make her return very soon. The Queen has pretty much recovered from her torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus injury and has been training for her in-ring comeback. Should she return soon, a match between herself and Tiffany Stratton could be something to look out for.

Of course, this is all just a matter of speculation. There is no telling if Flair and Stratton will have a match at WrestleMania 41. Let alone if they will even face each other any time soon. It is something only time will tell.

Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against Bayley this week

This Friday on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton is all set to have her first title defense. Naturally, many would assume that Nia Jax would have the honor of challenging her. After all, she has a score to settle with the new champion. However, it will be Bayley who gets that right.

Following her win, Stratton decided to celebrate last week on the blue brand but was interrupted by the likes of Jax, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Naomi. All four women squabbled over who would challenge Tiffy next, but Nick Aldis quickly intervened. He booked a Fatal Four Way for the night, and in what was a hard-fought match, The Role Model came out on top.

It will be interesting to see how Stratton's first match as a champion goes. She will certainly want to leave an impression, and beating Bayley could help her do just that.

