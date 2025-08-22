Tiffany Stratton to lose her WWE Women's Championship to debuting star on SmackDown? Exploring the potential

Tiffany Stratton has been at the top of SmackDown's Women's division ever since winning the WWE Women's Championship earlier this year. However, the Buff Barbie might lose her prestigious title to a debuting star on this week's episode of SmackDown. The star being talked about is none other than Lyra Valkyria.

Tiffany won the WWE Women's Championship by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax in January. Since then, she has successfully defended her title against multiple opponents, including Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania and Jade Cargill at SummerSlam.

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown in Dublin, Tiffany Stratton might come out and announce an open challenge for her championship. Lyra Valkyria could shock everyone and accept her challenge while becoming the newest member of the blue brand.

She could pull off a shocking victory over her and leave her hometown as the new WWE Women's Champion. Even Sami Zayn joined SmackDown recently as a surprise, so the same could be done with Lyra. While this might be a very distant possibility, it would still be awesome to see Lyra win the WWE Women's Championship.

Tiffany Stratton opens up about her huge injury scare after SummerSlam

Tiffany Stratton had an intense match with the 2025 Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill. She defeated her to successfully retain her title. She recently appeared on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast.

During her appearance, Logan asked Tiffy why she didn't watch his match, which was just after hers. Tiffany then stated that she was concerned about a concussion she might have suffered during the match. She later stated that it was nothing to worry about and she just had a stiff neck following the bout.

"I was making sure I wasn't concussed. [Logan- You okay?... So, you're not concussed, you're good?] No, I'm good. My neck is just a little [stiff]," she said.

Fans are excited for Tiffany's future, as she has been a champion for a very long time now.

