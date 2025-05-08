WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton has several top wrestlers eyeing her Women’s Championship. While her former ally, Nia Jax, has returned to take the prestigious gold back, Jade Cargill and Naomi also want to dethrone The Buff Barbie. Interestingly, Chelsea Green has also joined the list and voiced her intentions of putting an end to Tiffy Time.

Ad

The Hot Mess recently lost the Women’s United States Championship to Zelina Vega on SmackDown. However, this hasn’t thwarted the momentum of the Canadian superstar.

Her fans are already making several social media posts, stating that Chelsea Green’s next objective is the WWE Women’s Championship. Notably, The Hot Mess is also engaging with these posts. Taking to X, she recently responded to a fan's post and sent a direct warning to Tiffany Stratton.

Ad

Trending

“Tacky time better count her days,” she wrote.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It should be noted that Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton first initiated their rivalry at the 2024 Money in the Bank. The Canadian star was on top of the ladder and had almost unhooked the briefcase in front of her home crowd. However, she was pushed off the ladder by The Buff Barbie and ended up taking a huge fall, allowing Tiffany to become Ms. Money in the Bank.

Tiffany Stratton used the MITB briefcase to cash in on her then-ally Nia Jax on the first SmackDown edition of 2025 and become the new WWE Women’s Champion. However, The Hot Mess seems to have recalibrated her crosshairs back on The Blonde Bombshell.

Ad

It will be interesting to see when Green strikes the reigning champ and begins a feud for the prestigious gold.

Naomi sent a threat to Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Naomi interrupted an in-ring segment between Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton. The WWE Women’s Champion was telling her former ally that she was a changed wrestler and could cash in on Queen Nia all over again if she had the chance. However, The Glow said that she was the one who changed, as she was no longer a good girl.

Ad

The former two-time WWE Women’s World Champion said that the 26-year-old made her life hell by not letting her dethrone The Irresistible Force on multiple instances last year. Naomi also said that, just like Jade Cargill, she wouldn’t mind pushing the champion onto a car or even under one.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The main event of last week’s episode of SmackDown featured a tag team match, as Nia Jax and Naomi teamed up to face The Storm and The Buff Barbie. After Cargill and Stratton won the match, they were seen tugging at the WWE Women’s Championship belt.

Taking advantage of this distraction, The Glow attacked Cargill from behind, sending Tiffany out of the ring in the process. The episode ended with Naomi holding the prestigious gold high. It will be interesting to see if the heel superstar ends up dethroning Stratton in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More