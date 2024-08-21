Tiffany Stratton set to cash in her Money in the Bank contract? Exploring potential swerve at Bash in Berlin

At Money in the Bank 2024, Tiffany Stratton impressed the WWE Universe by climbing the ladder and winning the MITB briefcase. This victory at the premium live event was the fruit of Stratton's work since being promoted to the main roster from NXT.

But while Stratton has done some amazing work on SmackDown, she has yet to cash in her briefcase and become a women's champion. However, this could change at the upcoming WWE Bash in Berlin, where the Buff Barbie could cash in her contract and win her first title on the main roster.

As of now, WWE has four matches booked for the premium live event in Germany. However, given how Triple H has booked PLEs in the past, Bash in Berlin could also witness five bouts. Since there is no women's singles match on the card, The Game could book a singles action between Nia Jax and Michin at Bash in Berlin.

This is where Tiffany Stratton could betray her friend Nia Jax to become the WWE Women's Champion. The reason why she could do this is because when Jax faced Bayley at SummerSlam, it felt like Stratton had come out to cash in her contract.

However, after Jax won, Stratton celebrated with her. But, based on her original intention, it was clear Tiffany wanted to become champion that night. Since she has already shown this ambition at SummerSlam, it won't be surprising to see her carry out the cash in successfully at Bash in Berlin.

WWE veteran recently explained how Tiffany Stratton can be turned babyface

Since moving to Friday Night SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton has been a heel. However, despite this fact, Tiffany has also managed to get the crowd to cheer for her on various occasions due to her brilliant display in the ring. Recently, WWE veteran Vince Russo explained how the company can turn Stratton into a babyface.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the ex-WWE writer spoke about a scenario involving Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton which could help the latter turn heel.

"Unless you did the old, 'She '[Tiffany Stratton] saved Nia a few times and she bailed Nia out a few times and then Nia turns on her because you know maybe that made Nia look bad' or the old, 'I never asked you for any help,' that type of thing. So if she saved Nia's backside a couple of times and then the heel turns on the babyface, I think that gets people behind her." [From 03:13 onwards]

As mentioned above, Stratton's work inside the ring has already impressed the WWE Universe. If the promotion is able to turn her babyface, one can expect her to get a huge pop.

