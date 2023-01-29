"Ask for refunds" WWE Universe reacts to former champion being omitted from The Royal Rumble 

Technically, there were only 29 men in this year's Royal Rumble match, since Rey Mysterio was set to enter at number 17, but he was never replaced.

That being said, Rey wasn't the only star who was missing from this year's match since Madcap Moss was declared for the match, but he didn't show up.

The former 24/7 Champion was seemingly replaced by Xavier Woods since he is the only current WWE Superstar who was in the match but not on the poster. The WWE Universe has since reacted online to the fact that Moss wasn't part of the 30-Men Mayhem, but many of the comments are seemingly sarcastic.

luchablog @luchablog I can't believe WWE falsely advertised Madcap Moss, I hope everyone forms an orderly line as they ask for refunds I can't believe WWE falsely advertised Madcap Moss, I hope everyone forms an orderly line as they ask for refunds

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Looks like Madcap Moss isn't entering. Time to riot Looks like Madcap Moss isn't entering. Time to riot

CapKidman @CapKidman Madcap Moss was announced and was never in the match interesting Madcap Moss was announced and was never in the match interesting

WWE only provided three Royal Rumble surprises in the Men's match

There were only a handful of surprise entrants in the match as a lot of superstars had already announced their entry into The Royal Rumble. Rey Mysterio failed to enter and Woods seemingly replaced Madcap Moss, which meant only Edge, Booker T, and Logan Paul were the real surprises of the night.

That being said, it appears as though Logan Paul has set up a match against Seth Rollins for WrestleMania after he was able to eliminate the former World Champion, and Edge got a slight amount of revenge from The Judgment Day.

Even though The Rated R Superstar was eliminated from the match by Finn Balor and Damian Priest, he ensured that he made a statement by eliminating the two men first.

As of writing, Madcap Moss hasn't commented on his no-show at the Royal Rumble and it appears that the WWE Universe is busy concentrating on the fact that Rey Mysterio was missing and his entrance music did play. It's unclear why Mysterio didn't appear but assumed that it had something to do with his son and The Judgment Day.

Do you think WWE overlooked Madcap Moss? Share your theories on his absence in the comments section below.

