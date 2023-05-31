For many years, WWE made us all believe that whatever is happening inside the ring is as real as it gets. While everyone now knows the truth behind the curtain, there are still some secrets that the promotion does not want everyone to be aware of.

Click on the video above to see the complete list, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge for more such content.

No matter how tightly the company keeps these secrets, sometimes matters spill over. There have been a few times when the company itself unintentionally exposed some industry secrets.

From the contents of the Money in the Bank briefcase to using jump-pads in ladder matches, the company would have never wanted to let people know these secrets.

These are some of the most shocking accidental revelations by the WWE

The five moments we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Roman Reigns using blood capsules

Money in the Bank 2020 crash pads

Kofi Kingston's WWE title win

Austin Theory shows the contents of the MITB contract

Vince McMahon's Memo to Paul Heyman

Watch the video above in its entirety to learn everything about these unforgettable moments.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes