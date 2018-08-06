Titus O'Neil: The Role Model We All Need To Resemble

Steve Smith FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 212 // 06 Aug 2018, 08:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Titus O'Neil and fellow Titus Worldwide members doing what they do best--spreading joy !

Giving back to one's community is something we all should take extreme pride in. Nobody respects that human trait more than Titus O'Neil.

The WWE Universe sometimes get so invested into the company and what its talent is doing on Raw and SmackDown Live every week that they tend to forget what these amazing people do for others outside of the ring. Titus O’Neil is one of the greatest people not only in the WWE, but in the entire world. He has given back to his community more so than anyone that I have ever known and takes immense joy in doing so.

Titus O'Neil speaking to and mentoring the next generation.

On many occasions over the last few years, I have found myself calling the leader of Titus Worldwide a role model and an inspiration for everything that he does for others. Those descriptions have never gotten old to say about this man as he continues to prove why philanthropy is beyond important in our society, especially in the current world we live in.

When Titus first came onto the scene in 2010, he performed in contests and obstacle courses during his time in NXT. The future of those contestants during that stretch of time seemed to be completely questionable.

However, look where he is now -- inspiring others and making a difference while working for one of the biggest companies in the world.

He worked incredibly hard to get onto a platform where he could give back to those in need, which is one of the most admirable characteristics a human being can have in their life.

Some members of the WWE Universe may look at Titus as just a WWE Superstar that gives comic relief on their television screens by the things he says and does. Some fans remember what happened at the Greatest Royal Rumble, or his encounter with a beer keg during an obstacle course in NXT, or the time when he vomited in JBL's cowboy hat before placing it on Michael Cole's head.

Darren Young's face says it all...

Although those moments made every fan laugh hysterically, including myself, when I see Titus O’Neil, I see an extraordinary human being that every single person in this world should look up to and take after. He sets an important example of how we should all treat one another in this world, how to lift the spirits up of those who need it, and to continue to strive to be a better person than you were the day before.

If my words aren't enough reference to help anyone understand how great of a man Titus is, the pinned tweet on his Twitter page explains it all.

“People invested in me when they had nothing to gain in return. Everyday is an opportunity to return the favor for others.”

That exact quote right there has inspired me to become something great in this world. It makes me want to prove the people that believe in me right. It makes me want to be better, act better, and feel better by being cordial to others while lifting their spirits up.

More importantly than anything else, it makes me want to get to a place in my life where I have the ability to give back as much as this man does now.

Putting smiles on people's faces--what it's all about!

In our everyday lives, sometimes we forget that there are humans out there that are suffering in some way. It’s people like Titus that keep reminding us how essential it is that we ALL give back one way or another.

Thank you, Titus O'Neil, for being the inspiration that we all need to have. The culmination of writing this article has led me to think of one word, and that word is respect.