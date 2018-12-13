TLC 2018: 5 Potential finishes for Triple Threat match for WWE Smackdown Women's Championship

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.41K // 13 Dec 2018, 22:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This match could definitely have a controversial ending

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs will make history this weekend as it plays host to the first ever Women's TLC match between Becky Lynch, Charlotte, and Asuka as the three women battle it out for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

This is the final pay-per-view of the year and the final outing ahead of next year's Royal Rumble, which means that the winner of this match likely won't be part of The Women's Royal Rumble in January.

Becky Lynch is seen as the hottest star in the company at present but has been sidelined for the past month, this weekend's TLC match will be the first time Lynch has stepped in the ring since November and it could be a rude awakening for the Women's Champion since there are no rules and plenty of weapons for her opponents to make use of.

#5 Becky Lynch retains her Women's Championship

Will Becky Lynch be able to retain her Championship?

Becky Lynch is a hot commodity in the WWE Women's Division and has reigned her division ever since Hell in a Cell when she became Women's Champion and was expected to face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series but after Nia Jax delivered a legitimate punch to the face of Becky Lynch in the build-up to the show, Lynch was sidelined.

The Man has since been pushing this match forward over the past few weeks and has shown that she has what it takes to be a star. Lynch has never been part of a match this brutal and given the fact that the most recent report surrounding Lynch stated that she was yet to be cleared after her concussion and the fact that she sustained a nasal fracture.

Despite this, Lynch stated that she was ready for the fight and right now the issues between Asuka and Charlotte could work in her favor as they fight it out amongst themselves and Lynch could then pick up the scraps.

