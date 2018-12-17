TLC 2018: Asuka vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Championship Match, winners, video highlights, analysis

Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair put their bodies on the line in the main event of WWE TLC

Becky Lynch returned to the ring for the first time in a month to what was most definitely her biggest challenge as champion to date. The Man had to defend her championship in a triple threat match against The Empress of Tomorrow and The Queen.

Asuka made her way into the rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch recently, and it seems that the dominant Asuka of NXT has finally re-emerged on the main roster. Since losing her streak at WrestleMania 34, Asuka has seemed a little off. However, now back in title contention, the longest reigning NXT Women's Champion looked to finally pick up some main roster gold.

Flair has been on a warpath since losing her championship to Lynch at WWE Hell in a Cell earlier this year. Flair beat down Ronda Rousey with a kendo stick at WWE Survivor Series and attempted to do the same to Asuka and Lynch at the go-home show on Tuesday night. Unexpectedly, Asuka turned it around, beating both of her opponents down.

Lynch had a lot to prove tonight. Coming back from a serious injury, the Champ needed to beat two of the best competitors that the WWE has to offer. The Man got some retribution against the woman who put her on the shelf earlier tonight, and now she looks to stand atop the SmackDown roster as its champion. But to do that, she must overcome some unbelievable odds in a Triple Threat TLC Match.

All three women squared off in the middle of the ring, but Flair and Lynch took their eyes off of Asuka, allowing the Empress to take both women down with some deadly kicks and a pair of running hip attacks.

Asuka went to go for a ladder, but Lynch caught her in the ropes and assaulted her back. Lynch set Asuka up in the turnbuckle and beat her down before sending her over with the Bexploder. A big boot from Flair was avoided, and Lynch almost took her down. However, the Queen caught Lynch with an exploder suplex of her own.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka both went for ladders. Flair put hers inside and shoved Asuka away. Lynch was bringing a table in, but Flair stomped on it, causing it to hit Lynch in the face. Flair set the table up in the corner, then sent a returning Asuka into it repeatedly.

As she was occupied with Asuka, Lynch went to set up the ladder. Flair noticed, and sent it into Lynch's face with a big boot. Asuka took the opportunity to take on the Queen, striking her with some deadly kicks and back elbows. Flair went for a spear through the table, but Asuka countered with a Codebreaker facebuster.

Lynch tried to drop the ladder on Asuka, but she avoided it and drove Lynch to the top of the turnbuckle. Asuka then sent Lynch over her shoulder back first on to the ladder. Lynch rolled out of the ring to catch her breath, allowing Asuka to set up the ladder in the middle of the ring.

Asuka ascended the ladder, but Flair jumped in, slamming her face first into one of the steel rungs. Flair tossed Asuka outside, but the Empress held on. Both women traded blows as they tried to climb the ladder. Asuka caught Flair going up and sent her into the previously set up table with a powerbomb.

Asuka took too much time admiring her work, and Becky Lynch returned to dropkick her off the ladder. Lynch began to climb the ladder, but Asuka stopped her, slinging her off foot first, dropping her on her face. Lynch made it to the apron only to be knocked off by a hip attack from Asuka. As she hung on the ropes, Flair caught her in the back with a chair shot.

Flair went to the top and took both of her opponents out with a beautiful moonsault. Flair then opted for dishing out more pain with a table instead of going for the title. This would prove to be a poor choice, as Lynch beat her and Asuka down with a steel chair as she was setting up the table. The crowd roared for Lynch before Flair booted the chair into her face.

Lynch was then sent into the barricade, and Flair tore apart the German announce desk. Flair picked up Asuka and placed her on it. Before she could go through with her plan, Lynch came back into the picture with a pair of chair shots, leaving the Queen on the floor.

Lynch set up a ladder outside while Asuka lay prone on the table. Lynch placed Flair on the table with Asuka, then went up the ladder. The Man, showered in "Becky" chants, dropped down with a leg drop from the top of the ladder, driving straight through Flair, who immediately moaned in pain and rolled over to the referee.

Asuka avoided, however, and went into the ring to go for the title. With Flair out for the time being and Lynch still recovering, Asuka ascended the ladder yet again. Lynch eventually met her, and the two traded shots at the top.

Flair rolled back in with a kendo stick and beat down Asuka and Lynch. Flair nearly broke the stick over Asuka's back, forcing the Empress to retreat to the outside. Flair worked her way up the ladder, but Asuka got her attention. Flair climbed off and began beating Asuka, demanding that she give up.

Lynch stopped the assault and drove Flair into a propped up table with a Bexploder. This gave Asuka the chance to dish out some damage, bashing Lynch with the kendo stick. Asuka gloated over the broken body of Lynch, which allowed Flair to drive her through the barricade with a spear.

Asuka's cries of pain were drowned out by a "This is awesome" chant. Lynch and Flair met on the inside of the ring, and they traded rights and chops back and forth. Flair, though taking most of the heavy shots throughout the match, seemed to have the upper hand. Lynch finally took her out by running her into the ladder and dropping her with a Thesz Press.

As the two rolled out, Flair got back on top, beating the champion down and sending her into the Spanish announce desk. Flair said, "The Man always bows down to The Queen," before placing her on the table on the outside. Flair then dropped from the top rope with a rolling senton, crashing through Lynch and the table below.

Flair climbed the ladder, but Asuka came to just in time to prevent the Queen from taking the belt. Both women traded shots atop the ladder, and Lynch brought another ladder in the ring.

The champion climbed the second ladder as Flair swapped over to it. Lynch and Flair fought to get the belt but were interrupted by Ronda Rousey, who tipped the ladder over, sending Flair and Lynch outside.

With both women on the outside, Asuka was able to finally win her first main roster belt.

Results: Asuka defeated Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

A year out from her main roster debut and the Empress of Tomorrow finally won the SmackDown Women's Championship. Asuka celebrated atop the ladder as Flair and Lynch realized what happened.

Asuka redeemed her WrestleMania loss by overcoming both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The Man was knocked off of her throne by the Raw Women's Champion, fueling the inevitable match between the two.

