Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy continue their epic feud over the Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander had an incredible 2018. The Soul of 205 Live spent the majority of the year undefeated and was crowned the Cruiserweight Champion at WrestleMania 34. His run came to an end, though, at WWE Super Show-Down when Buddy Murphy defeated him for the championship in Murphy's hometown.

Alexander had a rough few months following, but is currently back on the right track, and looks to redeem his loss all those months ago. Could the Age of Alexander make a resurgence tonight, or would the Juggernaut of the Cruiserweight division continue to dominate 205 Live?

Murphy and Alexander traded multiple pinning attempts early on as the two rivals seemed to be at a stalemate. Alexander sent Murphy across the ring with a hurricanrana and caught the champ with a beautiful dropkick.

Murphy kicked out but was rocked by Alexander with a hard right to the jaw. Alexander went for the springboard flatliner, only to be stopped dead in his tracks by a jumping knee from the Juggernaut. Murphy then rolled Alexander up after a top rope meteora, but Alexander kicked out.

Murphy began working over his long-time enemy with elbow shots to the collarbone while locking him down in the middle of the ring with a headlock. Alexander fought out but Murphy locked it in again while sitting on the top rope. Murphy came down for an attack after letting go, but Alexander caught him with a superkick to the chest.

Alexander ran into Murphy in the corner with a shoulder tackle, followed by an enziguri and the springboard flatliner. A springboard clothesline almost put away the champ early, but Murphy kicked out. Murphy avoided the Lumbar Check and Alexander's spinning back elbow and attempted to hold the tights on the roll-up.

Alexander kicked out, then dropped Murphy with the Michinoku Driver. Murphy kicked out. Alexander rocked Murphy with some stiff right elbows, but the champion countered the third to begin his striking combination.

Alexander put an end to it and attempted the Neuralizer. Murphy prevented it, and the two worked their way to the corner where Murphy folded him into the turnbuckle for a superkick followed by a sit out powerbomb. Alexander kicked out at two.

A Death Valley Driver on the apron and a Lumbar Check nearly made Cedric Alexander a two-time Cruiserweight Champion, but Murphy put his foot on the rope and rolled to the outside.

Alexander rolled him back in, but as he chased, Murphy drove him face first into the middle turnbuckle. The Juggernaut followed up with a vicious running knee and finished the bout with the Murphy's Law.

Results: Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander via pinfall.

With Buddy Murphy putting away his top two contenders in Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander, things are looking great for the champion. After all, who can stop the unstoppable?

