TLC 2018: Natalya vs Ruby Riott - Tables match, winners, video highlights & analysis

Nattie paid tribute to her father at TLC

Natalya was out for revenge on The Riott Squad as she stepped into the second Tables Match of her short career.

Ruby Riott was accompanied to the ring by Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, knowing full well that they could become involved in this match if needed. The two women carried the table with Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart's face on to the ring in order to make a statement.

Nattie was so overcome with emotion that she went straight after Riott, show reversed a number of her advances and backed her into the corner. Nattie was then sent face first into the canvas before she countered with a back suplex.

The women teased the use of tables from the offset as Nattie looked to suplex Riott off the apron and through the table, but Liv Morgan took the fall for Riott and was sent straight through the table.

Logan was still at ringside and attempted to introduce a table to the match, but it was sent back into her midsection by The Queen of Harts. Nattie then took Riott to the outside and delivered a thunderous slap to the face of Riott after talking trash. Natalya then looked to powerbomb Riott though the table, but she fought out of it and Logan was instead bodyslammed into another table.

Riott took Nattie over to the image of her father on her table and stated "He's ashamed of you" before sending her into the steel steps.

Riott looked to set up the table in the corner of the ring before trying to whip Nattie into the image of her father, but Nattie reversed and locked in the Sharpshooter. Riott reversed by using the table to break the hold, and Nattie then delivered an Electric Chair.

Nattie pulled out a table of her own with Riott's face on it before putting on her father's jacket and paying tribute to her late, great father. Nattie set up her own table and Riott looked for The Riott Kick but Natalya reversed and Riott kicked her to the canvas.

Nattie was then rolled onto the table and Riott climbed the turnbuckle, but The Queen of Harts fought out and climbed up to the top herself. The two women fought on the top turnbuckle where Nattie reverse a hurricanrana and powerbombed Riott through the table to pick up the win.

