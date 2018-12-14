WWE TLC 2018: Predicting the quality of every match

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.12K // 14 Dec 2018, 19:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Here we go.

The final WWE pay per view of 2018 is this Sunday. It's a bloated card, with 12 matches. It's so bloated that it would be understandable why many fans wouldn't want to watch live, especially given that the bloated card is far from an All Star lineup. Some matches look great. Others look forgettable at best.

Which matches would you want to go out of your way to see and which would preferably be ignored? We'll predict and rank their prospects here.

#12 Mahalicia vs. The Fabulous Truth

What a shocking turn of events.

To suggest that this year's Mixed Match Challenge was cursed would be an understatement. When it started in September, it featured an All Star lineup. Thanks to injuries and changes of pace on the main shows, that roster gradually got whittled away. Now the finals of this tournament feature four jobbers. That's despite Jinder Mahal and Carmella's title reigns. Thankfully, those reigns appear as distant now as the prospects of fans wanting to go out of their way to watch this match.

Despite there being some stakes involved in this final - the #30 slots in the winning team's respective Royal Rumble matches next month, everyone knows that none of these four have any chance of victory, as they shouldn't, rendering it moot.

If WWE has any sense, this match will be shunted to the pre-show, where it can be safely ignored.

#11 Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

On the precipice.

Essentially, this is a variation of an object on a pole match, with a guitar suspended above the ring. The first to climb the ladder and retrieve it will be able to use it as a weapon.

Be wary. These kinds of matches are usually horrible.

The reason it's ranked as high as it is comes mostly in the form of Elias. He's exciting enough to create some mild interest in this, but there's nothing here to get this above the mediocre line on its best day.

1 / 11 NEXT

Advertisement