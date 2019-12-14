TLC 2019: 5 Things that should happen

There are many things that should happen at TLC to help build feuds for the new year

Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2019 (WWE TLC 2019) is just a few days away, and the card is set to host some of the top Superstars in the industry. TLC is one of the most entertaining pay-per-views of the year, as it features unique matches and stipulations that make certain moments and rivalries all the more impactful.

The pay-per-view may not be hosting any of the top singles Championship matches, but we will see Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and several other top Superstars participate in matches at the pay-per-view.

In this article, we will look at 5 things that should happen at TLC 2019.

#5 Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley ends with Lana’s interference

A false finish could allow the rivalry to get the intensity it's missing

Rusev and Bobby Lashley have been involved in a rather puzzling storyline with Lana. We’ve seen Lana leave Rusev and pair up with Lashley instead throughout the past couple of months, and this story still hasn’t seen a single official match take place.

Last week, during Lana and Rusev’s “divorce” on RAW, Rusev and Lashley were involved in a heated brawl which led to Rusev slamming Lashley through a wooden table. Now the two men will meet for the first time in the ring one-on-one at TLC 2019. This match will be a Tables Match, which means that the first Superstar to go through a table will lose.

This is a good way to book the first official bout in a rivalry that will likely continue for the quite some time, as it means that the match can end due to a mistake or outside interference. In this case, the company should book Lana to play a major role in somehow making Lashley fall through a table, inadvertently causing Rusev to win the match. This will allow the story to boil further and give Rusev more bragging rights while an angry Bobby Lashley looks for revenge.

