TNA Hall of Famer to make his WWE debut after a wait of 19 years? Hint explored

The pro wrestling world is in an all-new era, as WWE and TNA have started a partnership. The deal will see NXT and TNA talent perform across both brands, which will surely help the industry grow. However, could a TNA Hall of Famer finally make his debut in the Triple H-led promotion after a wait of 19 years?

Ad

Well, there is a hint that suggests that this is a possibility. The TNA Hall of Famer in question is Abyss. Chris Park currently works in WWE as a producer but is famous for his portrayal of Abyss, TNA's dark and eerie superstar. The global juggernaut tried to sign Park in 2006, but he chose to stay at the Nashville-based company. Now, though, after 19 years, he could finally make his in-ring debut.

Ad

Trending

The hint has to do with WWE 2K25. The character of Abyss will be available as a playable character as part of the Dunk & Destruction DLC scheduled to come out in June 2025. In previous years, the game has featured legends like Sting and Goldberg, who, shortly after making their debut or return in the game, debuted or returned to the company in real life.

Expand Tweet

Ad

That said, there is reason to believe that Abyss could make his debut. At this point, it remains nothing more than speculation. Park was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2018. He also appeared in a few segments on WWE TV alongside AJ Styles.

WWE legends The Hardy Boyz will defend their TNA World Tag Team Title at NXT Roadblock

Speaking of TNA and World Wrestling Entertainment, The Hardy Boyz are scheduled to make a huge appearance soon. Matt and Jeff Hardy are considered legends in both promotions but are currently signed to Total Nonstop Action, where they are the reigning World Tag Team Champions.

Ad

Over the last few weeks, the duo has appeared on NXT programming. First, they took on No Quarter Catch Crew, and now they're scheduled for an appearance at NXT Roadblock. A week from now, The Hardy Boyz will defend their gold against Fraxiom in The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in the championship contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback