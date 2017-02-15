TNA News: Bachelor party announced for this week's Impact Wrestling

What does Mike Bennett have in store for Braxton Sutter?

by Harald Math News 15 Feb 2017, 19:44 IST

Things are about to get interesting for Braxton Sutter

What’s the story?

Earlier in the week, TNA Wrestling announced on its official Twitter account that a Bachelor Party for Braxton Sutter will take place on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The tweet stated that ‘The Miracle’ Mike Bennett would be the man in charge of proceedings one week before Sutter gets married to Laurel Van Ness.

One would assume that the Bachelor’s Party will be full of hi-jinks and drama, if not high on actual quality content.

In case you didn’t know...

Braxton Sutter is the TNA persona of former independent wrestling standout Pepper Parks, who is best known for his appearances in CZW. Sutter became involved in the business of Mike Bennett and wife Maria at the beginning of this year via his real-life wife and former TNA Knockout’s Champion Allie, and after defeating Bennett Sutter was blackmailed by Maria to break things off with Allie.

This all led to Sutter proposing to Laurel Van Ness.

The heart of the matter

Professional wrestling weddings almost never manage to go through without incident, and the marriage of Sutter and Von Ness promises to be no different in this regard. Allie has been abused and humiliated by Maria and Bennett on so many occasions, that it is almost unthinkable that she will not be involved in the wedding in some shape or form.

Before the wedding, we have the Bachelor party, however, which will more than likely include some harsh truths and shocking secrets revealed. These things are rather predictable after all.

What’s next?

The Bachelor party will air this Thursday with the wedding following one week after. If in two week’s time Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness are a happily married couple then something will have gone horribly wrong.

Either way, Bennett has long proven himself more than adept at portraying a complete slime-ball, a trait that should serve him well in a segment involving a Bachelor’s Party.

Sportskeeda’s take

With Dixie Carter no longer in the equation, we were among the many hoping that TNA would be able to turn over a new leaf and leave the contrived soap opera storylines behind, in favour of the quality professional wrestling that got it noticed in the first place.

The announcement of a Bachelor Party would suggest that our hopes will lead only to disappointment, although we will wait until the party has aired before making a final judgment. The performers in the storyline deserve more, however, so here’s hoping it all leads to good things for Sutter, Bennett and Allie in particular.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com