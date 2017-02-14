TNA News: Cody Rhodes talks about the possibility of Bullet Club debuting on TNA

Rhodes also commented on comparisons of Bullet Club with nWo.

Cody Rhodes is a member of Bullet Club

Former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently appeared on Morgan Richards Interviews podcast, where he discussed the possibility of Bullet Club debuting on Impact Wrestling. The former Intercontinental Champion also shed some light on life after leaving the WWE and joining the Bullet Club.

Here is what Rhodes had to say about Bullet Club debuting on Impact Wrestling:

As far as TNA is concerned, I’m open to going back. I had a really great experience, and in the middle of my great experience was during that storm with what was going on with them. I think it would be a really cool thing to see a Bullet Club shirt in Impact Wrestling; it definitely appears to be headed in that direction.

Cody Rhodes left WWE in early 2016 after he was unhappy with his position within the company. He has since wrestled for both TNA and ROH. Rhodes made his NJPW debut in December as "The American Nightmare" Cody.

Prior to his debut, he was announced as a member of the Bullet Club by the Japanese based promotion via their Twitter Account.

During the interview, Rhodes affirmed that he was open to the idea of returning to TNA. He further added that it would be interesting to see a Bullet Club shirt in Impact Wrestling.

In the short amount of time, Rhodes has become an Indy sweetheart, and his affiliation with Bullet Club has further cemented his star power. Despite all that, the only deterrence Rhodes has, is missing out the opportunity to face stars like Roderick Strong who, in his words, is ‘killing it’ in the WWE.

Rhodes also addressed the comparison Bullet Club gets with nWo, but felt that longevity and ability to stay at the top for so long is what separates the elite club from the legendary faction.

Here is the video of the entire interview, as it happened!

As of now, TNA has not commented on the issue. However, there is a vague possibility that Rhodes would return to Impact Wrestling and this time he could bring some of his Bullet Club mates along.

Bullet Club is without a doubt the biggest faction today in professional wrestling. And with their ever increasing popularity, TNA should definitely look to get on board with the idea.

