TNA News: Josh Mathews calls himself the best play-by-play announcer in the world, Twitter reacts

Josh Mathews got people talking about him - just not in the right light.

Josh Mathews became the laughing stock of the wrestling world

What’s the story?

In an interview on Impact Wrestling’s My First Day program, Josh Mathews proclaimed that he is the best play-by-play commentator in the world. His exact words were:

"I make no bones about it, that I think I'm the best play-by-play announcer in the world, there's nobody that can touch what I do out there."

You can watch the full interview below:

In case you didn’t know...

Josh Mathews was with the WWE for a little more than 12 years, where he was the host of the SmackDown recap program Afterburn and was also a commentator for 8 years before being released by WWE.

Upon being released by WWE, he joined TNA and soon joined the commentary team, replacing Mike Tenay. Mathews has not received much praise for his commentary work, despite what he claims about himself.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Mathews generally spoke about his arrival at Impact Wrestling and stated that he knew he would work there at some point, but was just not sure when. He said that Nashville (where Impact Wrestling headquarters are located) was a city that enticed him, and was also one of the major factors in his decision to join Impact.

He said that he had no difficulty making the transition from the office to commentary and said that he knew talents such as EC3 and the Hardy Boyz and Cody (Rhodes).

He went on to talk about his aspirations for Impact, where he stated that he wanted to get big sponsors, do live events, video games, action figures, etc. He said that Impact can be so much bigger as a brand than it already is.

What’s next?

Josh Mathews will continue to be the voice of Impact Wrestling commentary and will be the voice for their new era under Anthem ownership.

Sportskeeda’s take

Josh Mathews is entitled to his opinion, but the fact of the matter is, the entire world disagrees. While many may call his words arrogance, it would be far more positive to label it confidence. That doesn’t mean he is the best by any means, though.

Tweet speak

The Twitterverse had quite the laugh at the TNA announcers. Here are a few examples of such

The only thing that can make me laugh more than Josh Mathews saying he's the best in the world, is @solomonster's impression of him — Brandon (@MOBB3D) February 12, 2017

If @realjoshmathews is the best play by play announcer that I'm building a boat and putting 2 of each animal on it cause the world's ending. — Matthew Truman (@MatthewTruman1) February 13, 2017

@realjoshmathews must be on drugs thinking he's the best play-by-play announcer. Hell @DavidOtunga is a better announcer than you — James Whitty (@F483Z) February 13, 2017

