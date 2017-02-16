TNA News: Josh Mathews in another Twitter battle about his claim to be the best play by play commentator in the world

Mathews then went on to block the wrestler who had an issue with his statement.

Impact Wrestling play-by-play commentator, Josh Mathews

What’s the story?

Josh Mathews has found himself in the midst of another Twitter argument.

In case you didn’t know...

This past weekend, Impact Wrestling posted a video featuring an interview with Josh Mathews, where he stated, “I make no bones about it, that I think I'm the best play-by-play announcer in the world, there's nobody that can touch what I do out there."

Predictably, Twitter blew up over the comment that the Impact Wrestling play-by-play announcer made, even causing Mathews to get into something of a Twitter war with Impact Wrestling ring announcer/interviewer, Jeremy Borash.

The back-and-forth exchange saw the two on-air personalities trade insults for a little while. Ultimately, all of those tweets were deleted shortly thereafter.

The heart of the matter

It appears that another wrestling personality has come out to take offence at Mathews’ comments, as Shark Boy recently got into a Twitter exchange with Mathews, which ultimately saw Josh Mathews block the former TNA Wrestling superstar.

Shark Boy started out attacking Mathews for the comment he made on the Youtube video:

Better than Gordon Solie? Better than Tony Schiavone? Give me a break, @realjoshmathews! You couldn't carry either of their mic cables. — Shark Boy (@SharkBoyNet) February 15, 2017

Mathews responded by questioning the validity of Shark Boy’s Twitter account, as it is unverified. He then told Shark Boy to send an envelope to the office and that he’d send back an 8x10 photograph. Shark Boy would respond that it was great because he was out of toilet paper and he was willing to risk the paper cuts.

It was at that point that Mathews blocked Shark Boy on Twitter after he told him to keep the envelope. Shark Boy has not let up, as of a few hours ago, posting the following tweets:

The spot next to the curtain is named the "Gorilla position" after #GorillaMonsoon. The 3rd stall in the Impact Zone restroom is the "Josh". — Shark Boy (@SharkBoyNet) February 15, 2017

What’s next?

From looking at Shark Boy’s Twitter, it doesn’t look like he’ll be letting up on this. Mathews will be eager to prove his claim on Impact Wrestling on Thursday night.

Sportskeeda’s take

Shark Boy is 100% absolutely in the right in this situation. Josh Mathews, while at one time serviceable on play-by-play, is a joke and is nowhere near as talented as the greats such as Jim Ross, Lance Russell, and Gordon Solie. He couldn’t even hold Byron Saxton’s headset if we’re being completely honest.

