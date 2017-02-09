TNA News: TNA entering partnership with Pro Wrestling promotion NOAH

TNA are in the news once again but this time for a positive reason.

Will this prove to be a smart risk or a stupid mistake for TNA?

What's the story?

As reported by SES Scoops, TNA Impact Wrestling is set to enter a partnership with Japan's Pro Wrestling NOAH promotion over the next few weeks. TNA have now commented on the news, however, NOAH's president was the one to announce the alliance at a press conference held in Tokyo.

In case you didn't know...

TNA isn’t shy when it comes to partnering up with other promotions, and it's actually been something they've utilised several times over the years. Japan has always been a good basis for things like this with New Japan coming into play on a number of occasions, meanwhile, GFW has been doing a lot of work with the company over the last year or so.

The heart of the matter

NOAH's president Masayuki Uchida was the man who made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday, and it sounds like both parties are extremely confident about the deal succeeding. TNA could use all the help they can get at this stage, with this transition period of new ownership leaving them in a state of the unknown.

The following is the statement released by TNA.

"IMPACT & PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING NOAH PARTNERSHIP As announced earlier today in Tokyo, Japan, IMPACT Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have come to terms on a working relationship. This is an exciting time for both companies with a more formal announcement coming soon. In a Press Conference held earlier today, NOAH President Masayuki Uchida made the official announcement. We look forward to making a formal announcement soon in Tokyo and seeing IMPACT Stars compete at NOAH's Yokohama event on March 12. We are thrilled to build this relationship even further with more details to come."

What's next?

We'll see how this story transpires over the next few weeks, with the two companies likely to send talent back and forth for various shows. Jeff Jarrett will likely be leading the charge with this deal as he's been known to branch out in the past, but whichever way you look at it, this can only be a good thing for Impact Wrestling right now.

Sportskeeda's take

This is an interesting move by both promotions and one they likely wouldn't make if they didn't absolutely have to. We all know that TNA has been through a lot of changes over the years, some good and some bad, but we hope this is where they really start to stabilise and thrive as a result.

It's always better to have a number of strong wrestling companies throughout the world, as it increases the overall interest in sports entertainment as a whole. We wish TNA and Pro Wrestling NOAH the best of luck in this venture.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com